Alleged terrorism sympathiser Alaa Adam Atwani (C) wants an extradition order to be reviewed. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Queensland terrorism suspect faces court

By Aaron Bunch

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 16:27:09

An alleged Queensland terrorism sympathiser will have to wait to learn if he will be extradited to NSW to face trial.

Alaa Adam Atwani is charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organisation while living in Sydney in 2014.

Commonwealth prosecutors say the 28-year-old tried to send video-editing software to his Islamic State-affiliated brother, Samir, in Syria.

An order to transfer him to NSW in custody was granted in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

But it was immediately suspended after Atwani’s lawyer, Ruth O’Gorman, applied for the order to be reviewed in a higher court.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington granted the delay.

Atwani has one day to apply to the Supreme Court for the review of the extradition order and will remain on bail until it is finished.

Atwani was initially charged in May 2019 following a lengthy investigation by Australian Federal Police and ASIO.

He was released on bail earlier this month after his legal team argued the former Queensland police recruit, who was asked to leave the service after queries about his alleged link to IS were raised, faced hardship in custody because of COVID-19.

Ms Brassington granted the application, citing Atwani’s lack of criminal history and strong ties to the community.

She said the charges, while serious, were at the lower end of the scale and Atwani had not attempted to flee during the protracted investigation.

In opposing bail, prosecutor Sinead Butler said Atwani had used Facebook to message Samir in code about IS and the pair swapped propaganda material.

He then attempted to send his younger brother video-editing software after his sibling joined the IS media centre, she said.

Atwani told officers his brother needed the software to edit videos for his YouTube channel.

Atwani was taken back into custody on Thursday under an extradition warrant, and appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.

He was granted bail again to reappear in the same court on Tuesday. 

Commonwealth prosecutor Deborah Holliday successfully argued Atwani should be taken into custody and extradited to appear in the NSW Central Local Court on April 16 before the order was suspended.

