Queensland to close border to NSW, ACT

Queensland will close its border to NSW and the ACT this week after people continued to flout the state’s mandatory quarantine.

From 1am on Saturday, returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14-day hotel quarantine while all visitors will be denied entry, with rare exemptions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she wanted to avoid the damage inflicted on Victoria’s economy from a second COVID-19 lockdown.

“Victoria hasn’t improved as we hoped and I won’t wait for NSW to get any worse,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“I will not risk the safety of Queenslanders and I will not risk our economy.”

Residents have been urged to return home, with road access to be blocked to all vehicles except those from border communities and essential workers.

Health Minister Stephen Miles said the hard border closure had singled out the ACT following cases of people trying to skirt quarantine by flying in from Canberra.

“We’ve seen people go to great lengths to avoid our border lockdown.”

A man will face court after he drove from Sydney to the ACT before catching a flight to Cairns.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the man allegedly told police he was “frustrated” with the restrictions and “wanted to go to work”.

The border’s new closure comes after the state closed a loophole allowing diplomats and consular officials to be exempt from hotel quarantine in Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk initially said she would raise the issue at national cabinet on Friday but on Tuesday evening said she could not wait for a nationally consistent approach.

The ban comes in to effect as Queensland police investigate the documents provided by the contractor.

The man in his 20s flew from Kabul to Sydney then on to the Sunshine Coast on Friday.

Ms Palaszczuk says he had an exemption provided by the NSW authorities and a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade letter.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday and is now in self-isolation with his wife in Toowoomba.

However, it has since been revealed the man is not a consular staff member but a private security contractor.

DFAT have denied they assisted in the man’s exemption application, which was apparently drafted on a department letterhead.

“DFAT did not support an exemption application from this individual, and was unaware that it had been sought or granted,” a spokesman said in a statement.

AAP understands security providers for the Australian Embassy in Kabul are granted a diplomatic passport allowing entry and exit from Afghanistan but that the man returned to Australia on his personal passport, as required.

Police have served more than a dozen notices in the past week to people for allegedly lying on border entry paperwork.

The state recorded one new case on Wednesday after a 68-year-old Ipswich woman tested positive. There are 11 total active cases.

Meanwhile, three men caught trying to dodge quarantine after travelling from Melbourne have tested negative.

The men, aged 23, 25 and 29, failed to declare they had been to the hotspot when they crossed into the state at Coolangatta after allegedly spending several weeks in Melbourne.

All three have been issued with court notices and investigations are ongoing.