Queensland to host Super Netball comp

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
All Super Netball teams will be based in Queensland for the season start on August 1. Image by Craig Golding/AAP PHOTOS

netball

Queensland to host Super Netball comp

By Melissa Woods

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 12:50:32

Queensland will host at least the majority of the condensed 2020 Super Netball competition with all interstate teams relocating before August 1 start date.

Victoria’s two teams, Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood, are flying north on Sunday and will be joined, at least temporarily, by teams from NSW, South Australia and Western Australia.

Super Netball officials announced games, including the finals series, will be played in south-east Queensland at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane, the University of the Sunshine Coast Stadium and regional Queensland.

The eight-team competition will still be made up of 14 rounds and a normal finals series but will be played in a condensed format, meaning mid-week matches.

Super Netball bosses are hopeful that there still may be some home games for non-Queensland clubs based on border restrictions and the latest health advice.

The first phase of the fixture will be announced this week with the Victorian teams, who will quarantine for 14 days, set to square off on August 1.

Suncorp Super Netball CEO Chris Symington said the governing body was thankful to have the Queensland government’s backing.

“This support from the Queensland government will ensure we’re able to deliver a full 60-match season of the world’s best netball to fans all over Australia and the world, so we thank them immensely for their support and for accommodating the entire league,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“We understand the sacrifice our athletes, supports staff and umpires will be making by relocating to Queensland for an extended period of time and we will be putting the necessary structures and processes in place to ensure they are all adequately supported during this time.”

Latest sport

netball

Queensland to host Super Netball comp

A condensed Super Netball competition will get under way in Queensland on August 1 with all teams to be based in the Sunshine State.

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died, aged 20, in Moscow.

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies aged 20

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died aged 20 in Moscow.

rugby league

Manly hold on to shock Parramatta in NRL

Manly have held out a late Parramatta comeback to beat the Eels 22-18 in their NRL clash at Brookvale.

rugby union

Brumbies edge Waratahs in Super Rugby AU

A late try has enabled the unbeaten Brumbies to edge their Super Rugby AU clash with the Waratahs 24-23 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

news

politics

Cormann fuels hopes of JobKeeper extension

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his much-awaited economic statement on Thursday which will include the future of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker programs.

sport

figure Skating

Aussie skater Alexandrovskaya dies

Australian former world junior figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has died, aged 20, in Moscow.

world

virus diseases

Global death toll for virus above 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.