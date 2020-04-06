Discover Australian Associated Press

New virus cases in Queensland fell for a second day with 27 diagnosed, down from 39 on Friday. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fifth Queenslander dies from COVID-19

By AAP reporters

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 18:27:01

A fifth person has died in Queensland after contracting the virus while on board the Ruby Princess cruise liner. 

The 78-year-old man died on Sunday at The Prince Charles Hospital.

The man had underlying medical conditions and is the 11th person to have died after becoming infected with the virus on the cruise ship. 

Queensland’s border will remain closed as the spread of coronavirus appears to be flattening.

The state total now stands at 907 after the number of people infected with the virus fell for the fourth day in a row.

Twenty-five cases were reported on Saturday, 39 on Friday and 57 on Thursday.

Across the state, medical workers have carried out 56,000 tests for COVID-19 since the crisis began. 

56 people remain in hospital with eight in intensive care wards and six requiring ventilators.

The majority of new cases continued to be from Australians returning from overseas, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Sunday. 

“We need to keep up the great effort that Queenslanders have been doing,” she said.

“Out of that 907, 119 are linked to cruise ships. So, that goes to show the impact that the cruise ships that have come into Australia are having on Queensland totals.”

Despite the fall in infections, Queensland will not be relaxing restrictions or reopening the border, the premier said.

“This is not going to end internationally, nationally or even by state until there is a vaccine,” she said.

“Queenslanders are doing the right thing, we are seeing that number come down for the positive cases and that means the social distancing and stopping of mass movements and gathering is working.

“Any relaxation of measures may increase the number of cases as well.”

Almost 500 people trying to cross the Queensland/NSW state border have been turned away by police. 

Officers have stopped 53,920 vehicles and directed 2330 people to self-quarantine.

Another 39 people have been fined for flouting the social distancing restrictions.

Crowded markets emerged as a major concern, with the premier threatening more shutdowns if people failed to adhere to social distancing. 

“On Saturday we saw crowds at markets and, guys, it’s not on,” she said.

“If I see that happen again, they’re going to be shut down immediately because people are not observing social distancing from each other.”

The premier said she would prefer to keep fresh food markets open, but would not have a choice if people treated it as a social outing.

Earlier, Queensland’s health minister urged the state’s residents to show their appreciation for frontline workers’ handling of the coronavirus crisis.

“They are working tirelessly, around the clock to make sure we are all safe. They do because they are passionate about caring for us,” Steven Miles said.

“(So) if you are standing behind them in the queue at a cafe, shout them their coffee. Do something nice for them.”

