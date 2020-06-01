Queensland virus ‘victim’ tests negative

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland man Nathan Turner was believed to have been Australia's youngest coronavirus fatality. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

epidemic and plague

Queensland virus ‘victim’ tests negative

By Darren Cartwright and Sonia Kohlbacher

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 21:34:19

The Queensland man thought to be Australia’s youngest COVID-19 victim has tested negative to the virus after his death.

Nathan Turner’s death last week had baffled authorities and placed residents in his central Queensland town of Blackwater on notice after an initial coronavirus test following his death returned a positive result.

But a workmate of Mr Turner’s fiancee on Monday revealed a second test conducted after his death came back negative.

“We have just got word from our staff member Nathan’s partner that his autopsy report has come in and Nathan has been CLEARED as COVID 19 NEGATIVE.,” Kelly Bunyoung posted on Facebook.

“Blackwater can now rest easy.”

Queensland Health later confirmed the negative test.

“The Coroner tonight advised that further tests have returned negative for COVID-19. He is yet to determine the man’s cause of death,” the state’s chief health office Jeannette Young said in a statement.

Mr Turner, 30, had serious underlying health issues before experiencing coronavirus symptoms in the weeks before he died and was not tested while alive.

As Mr Turner had not worked for six months or left the mining town since February, authorities were unsure how he contracted the virus.

Hundreds of Blackwater locals were tested and Queensland Health even had the town’s sewage tested to try and determine the source of his COVID-19 infection.

His death also led to an unnamed nurse, who has been suspended after she continued to show up for work at a Rockhampton nursing home, being the subject of an investigation into the source of the supposed infection.

She took a sightseeing road trip to Blackwater during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, tourism chiefs believed allowing Queenslanders to travel throughout the state will flush tourism towns with cash and get the sector back on the move after months of COVID-19 lockdown.

With the state’s borders still closed to interstate travellers, Tourism Tropical North chief executive Mark Olsen has welcomed the government’s announcement on Sunday that internal travel is back. 

“It’s going to inject an extra $50 million into this economy,” he declared on Monday.

“Our industry is ready to go, we are here, ready to receive the calls.”

Phones have been ringing non-stop over the past 24 hours with hopeful travellers from the southeast corner confirming accommodation and activities, Mr Olsen added.  

They will face stiff competition from the Gold Coast, where businesses have been hit hard by a border closure that blocks southern neighbours seeking warmth during winter. 

However, Destination Gold Coast chair Paul Donovan said he supports the border being reopened only when it’s safe to do so.

A marketing campaign that has laid dormant will now get into full swing to coax Queenslanders to tourism pockets across the sunshine state. 

“Businesses are grateful that they can open their doors again,”Mr Donovan said.

“Many have already started taking bookings from visitors throughout Queensland who are keen to come and visit the Coast.”

The enthusiasm from tourism businesses comes as the state celebrates a fourth consecutive day of zero coronavirus cases.

From Monday, Queenslanders can gather in groups of 20 in pubs, gyms and even travel throughout the state, but the borders will remain closed through June. 

However, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said travel restrictions regarding remote and vulnerable Indigenous communities remained in place.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

A return to pubs as NSW virus rules eased

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases as pubs and restaurants can now welcome 50 patrons and the doors open at beauty salons after restrictions were eased.

epidemic and plague

Queensland virus 'victim' tests negative

The Queensland man thought to have been Australia's youngest coronavirus victim has returned a negative test following his death.

virus diseases

Tap beers and manicures back on the menu

The second wave of easing coronavirus restrictions has taken place around the country but leaders still warn against complacency about the disease.

virus diseases

PM eyes house builds for construction boom

The construction and entertainment sectors are next in line for targeted stimulus as the federal government focuses on coronavirus economic recovery.

disease

'Safe, cautious' approach to lifting curbs

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaczczuk is standing firm on keeping her state borders closed until July, as much of the country enters a new stage of easing.

news

epidemic and plague

A return to pubs as NSW virus rules eased

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases as pubs and restaurants can now welcome 50 patrons and the doors open at beauty salons after restrictions were eased.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

world

civil unrest

Fires burn near White House amid protests

National Guard troops have deployed in 15 US states in a bid to quell a sixth night of violence following the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.