Queenslanders will be able to take a drive, jetski, have a picnic and visit parks from this weekend. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Public health alert over Qld virus case

By Shae McDonald

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 15:07:41

Queensland health officials have issued a public health alert after a Qantas flight passenger was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Anyone travelling on Qantas flight QF614 on April 22 has been urged to contact 13 HEALTH following the diagnosis overnight.

“We ask that passengers seated in rows 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 of this flight, who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health call 13 HEALTH and advise that you were a passenger on this flight,” a health department statement said.

“All other passengers are considered very low risk, however anyone with health concerns can contact 13 HEALTH.”

The passenger concerned recently returned from overseas and is linked to a cruise ship carrying people who later tested for the virus, Health Minister Steven Miles said on Saturday. 

Not all of the passengers on that flight will be asked to go into quarantine, however they will be asked questions about their health and be given some advice. 

The passenger was the only new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Queensland overnight, with health workers now having done 113,601 tests. 

Health officials are holding their breath to see whether allowing people to venture outside their homes will drive a wave of new virus cases. 

“We have seen reduced presentations for things like road trauma and sporting injuries, that’s been in part offset by an increase in mental health presentations,” Mr Miles said. 

“Our ambulance service has seen a 12 to 15 per cent increase in mental health related calls – anxiety depression, suicidal ideation, that kind of thing.”

Saturday is the first day of an experiment in easing some restrictions. It will take two weeks before officials know whether they can successfully juggle suppressing the virus while allowing people to move around a little more freely. 

“If we don’t mess this up, we’ll be able to get more of our freedoms back,” Mr Miles added.

Non-essential travel is allowed but there are still limits. 

People are limited to spending time with members of their own family while those who are single can spend time with one other person.

Picnics, hikes and shopping for clothing and shoes are permitted, however, all Queenslanders must stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

“This is a test run,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a pre-recorded video message on Twitter on Saturday.

“How well we do this weekend determines what else we can do in the future. 

“I know it’s been hard, I know you’re sick of it. Who isn’t. Keep up the good work and have a great weekend.”

There were 63 active cases of the virus remaining on Saturday. 

Ten patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with four of those in intensive care. 

Just nine people have returned a positive test result in the past week, while the statewide tally remains at 1034.

