Queenslanders shouldn’t visit NSW: Premier

Queenslanders should forget about travelling to NSW and remain safe within their own state, says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

While reaffirming her stance that she would slam the borders shut should community transmission of coronavirus break out in Sydney, Ms Palaszczuk says Queensland is the only place to be.

“I would advise Queenslanders at the moment not to travel to New South Wales,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Tuesday.

“Now is not the time to leave Queensland; now is the time to stay in Queensland.”

Her advice comes as Queensland again recorded no new positive COVID-19 positive, with just five active cases across the state.

Victoria’s situation continues to escalate with 4775 active cases following 384 new cases overnight.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short his planned tour of Queensland on Tuesday to return to Canberra for crisis talks about the deadly outbreaks in the southern state’s nursing homes.

NSW recorded 14 new cases overnight.

Even though Queensland has so far been able to stymie the spread of coronavirus, Ms Palaszczuk said they are prepared for any outbreak through worst-case scenario testing.

The testing includes all emergencies services and health professionals.

“We’re always constantly making sure we’re ready, just like we do for cyclones and floods, we always get together all of our key agencies to make sure they are prepared,” she said.

“It is a huge job for our police, emergency services, SES and, of course, our health professionals.

“Every single week, we are looking at our plans, we are monitoring and we are always making sure we are ready.”

Queensland’s borders remain closed to Victorians and anyone who has visited declared hotspots in NSW.

However, police have still turned some 650 people away at the border and 10 arrivals at Gold Coast Airport.

Ms Palaszczuk said she is surprised people are still trying to enter the state when they are clearly ineligible.

“People should use their common sense, and they just shouldn’t do it (try to enter the state),” she said.

“The rules are tough and they are being enforced.”