Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she's not even visiting her parents because of COVID-19. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld must work together as virus spreads

By Nicholas McElroy and Michael Doyle

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 21:45:29

Cases of coronavirus in Queensland have increased to 221 overnight, with an outside-of-school care worker among the additional 37 cases.

Health authorities say the staff member worked at a Helensvale centre for a number of days while symptomatic, and they are contacting those involved who will be required to quarantine for 14 days. 

Health Minister Steven Miles also said there are reports of venues that did not follow strict new density requirements on Friday night. 

Individuals must have at least four square metres to themselves at indoor gatherings of up to 100 people, and for outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people. 

“It’s incredibly important pubs and clubs and bars and restaurants take steps to ensure there is a physical distance between parties at their events,” Mr Miles told media on Saturday. 

He said he hoped the rules would be followed. 

“If we stick together we will be able to keep more people out of hospital.”

A taskforce involving police and liquor and gaming officers was conducting compliance checks in entertainment precincts on Saturday night.

“The joint taskforce will work closely with venue managers in providing assistance and advice to ensure their premises are compliant,” a police statement said.

Meanwhile, Queensland Health is urging people who attended Burleigh Heads’ Rick Shores restaurant about lunchtime on March 13 to monitor their health, after another attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

“While the risk is very low, a small number of people who sat near this case could potentially have been exposed,” a statement said.

The coronavirus situation in Queensland is under control for the time being, the state’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Saturday.

“We’ve got it in hand,” Dr Young said. 

She urged people to stay away from older people.

“We must protect older members of our community, anyone over the age of 60,” she said. 

Meanwhile, the 33 public libraries in Brisbane have closed due to the coronavirus risk posed at the facilities most often frequented by the elderly and children. 

While rules around indoor venues are in place, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for the state to have fun at home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. 

Speaking at Parliament House on Friday, the premier said everyone had a responsibility to listen to health advice.

“This is the time now we need everybody to go home, be with your family, sit on your back deck, have a glass of wine, spend time with your kids, talk to your friends,” she said on Friday.

“Do not go out unless it is essential. Do not go out unless you have to go out.”

Anyone over the age of 60 who has a chronic illness is being told to limit their outings to the supermarket and the pharmacy.

“I am not seeing my parents – this is how important it is,” Ms Palaszczuk said.  

“We’re talking about now protecting our most vulnerable.” 

Access to some of the state’s remote indigenous communities will be restricted and boarding school students from those communities will be returned home where possible over the next week.

A border restriction is also being imposed between Queensland and the Northern Territory to limit people crossing over.

