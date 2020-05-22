Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland says it's putting the health of its citizens first by keeping its borders closed for now. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queenslanders urged to take local holidays

By Shae McDonald and Tiffanie Turnbull

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 16:08:55

Queenslanders are being urged to go on a local holiday this winter as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk faces mounting pressure to reopen the state’s borders.

The Sunshine State is losing $53 million a day – or $1.6 billion a month – in tourism revenue as a result of COVID-19.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council Chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the sector understood the decisions made to keep people safe, but it was almost time to open the borders.

“The curve has well and truly flattened,” he told AAP on Thursday.

“That was the goal. It is flat.”

There were no new cases of coronavirus recorded in Queensland overnight, with just 12 active cases remaining.

Ms Palaszczuk has faced criticism from the NSW government after she warned travel to and from that state and Victoria could be off-limits until September.

“I hope they get their community transmission under control because that means we will be able to open up sooner,” she said on Thursday.

Mr Gschwind urged the Queensland premier to stick to the recovery roadmap released a fortnight ago, which would allow intra and interstate travel from July 10.

“That would give our industry an opportunity to save a part of our winter season,” he said.

“Right now communities are hanging on for dear life to see those dollars rolling into their economies to keep jobs alive.”

But the Queensland government is holding firm on its desire to put the safety of residents before the economy.

Ms Palaszczuk instead urged Queenslanders to get behind local tourism operators by booking a winter holiday close by.

From next month, residents will be able to travel up to 250 kilometres from their homes and stay overnight.

“I really want to encourage people as much as possible to start planning those holidays and support our tourism industry,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Brisbane’s Ekka show holiday has also been moved from Wednesday, August 12 to Friday, August 14 this year to encourage people to head away for a long weekend.

The event has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The government is encouraging other local councils around the state to do the same for their show holidays.

Ms Palaszczuk also downplayed Senator Pauline Hanson’s claim she would lodge a High Court challenge against the state government over its border closure.

“By the time any action gets to the High Court, I’m quite sure the borders would be open,” she said.

