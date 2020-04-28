Discover Australian Associated Press

Annastacia Palaszczuk says coughing or spitting attacks on essential workers are disgusting. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Hefty fines for attacks on Qld workers

By Sonia Kohlbacher

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 17:36:31

Deliberately spitting, coughing or sneezing on Queensland’s frontline workers will now incur a $1300 on-the-spot fine while it’s become easier to dob on people who breach COVID-19 restrictions.

The crackdown on attacks on health workers, shop assistants and police officers was announced on Monday by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“It’s absolutely disgusting to think some people are putting other people’s lives at risk,” she said. 

“People are taking their frustrations out on some of our essential workers and its not on.”

Paramedics and medical staff stationed at fever clinics and paramedics have faced threats of being coughed on by the people they are treating, Health Minister Steven Miles said. 

“They should never feel threatened at work, they should certainly never be threatened with being deliberately infected with COVID-19,” he said.

“A cough can be used as a weapon, a sneeze can be as dangerous as a knife, spitting is, of course, always disgusting.”

With restrictions set to ease this weekend, allowing people to travel up to 50km from home, police have made it easier to report those who breach COVID-19 restrictions.

State Disaster coordinator Steve Gollschewski said the vast majority of people are adhering to health directions and police want to know about those who don’t, via a new online form.

“We encourage members of the public to use the online form to report any blatant breach…this includes large gatherings such as house parties,” he said.

Queensland’s has now recorded 1033 positive tests with just 101 active cases.  Six of the 15 people in hospital are on ventilators.

From Saturday, family picnics and weekend drives will be allowed, and national parks will reopen.

Gatherings, though, will only be permitted with people from the same household, while those who live alone can spend time with one other person.

State LNP leader Deb Frecklington has called on the Palaszczuk Labor Government to reconsider the travel limits for this in regional Queensland.

Ms Frecklington said the 50km range was impractical for those outside of South-East Queensland.

“Most towns outside the south-east are more than 50kms apart so this change will be of no help to people in the regions,” she said.

