Sea World on the Gold Coast will be one of the first theme parks to reopen in Queensland. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld theme parks and stadiums ready to open

By Robyn Wuth

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 11:11:25

Queensland’s borders may be shuttered but Gold Coast theme parks will open in time for the state school holidays alongside strict coronavirus safety measures to protect visitors and staff.

Sea World and Paradise Country on the Gold Coast will reopen on June 26 and Australian Outback Spectacular on July 3.

Movie World and Wet’n’Wild will reopen on July 15, five days after easier stage three restrictions are triggered in Queensland.

However, Dreamworld has yet to specify its plans although the SkyPoint Observation Deck and Climb will start receiving visitors on July 10.

Up to 2000 fans will also be welcomed back into Queensland stadiums from Saturday. 

“Some of the codes have requested this number as a trial,” Deputy Premier Steven Miles told state parliament on Wednesday.

“That number might not be reached but it is an acknowledgement of how well the codes and the fans have done their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19.”

The announcements come as a Gold Coast woman in her 30s tested positive for coronavirus overnight, taking the state’s total to 1066. 

There are five active cases remaining.

Theme park operator Village Roadshow says staff will be on hand to provide extra cleaning on rides and around the parks, which will remain as contactless as possible.

Guests will need to adhere to 1.5-metre physical distancing throughout all if its parks and venues, which include Movie World and Sea World.

Dates for the staged re-opening of Dreamworld and WhiteWater World will be confirmed in coming weeks, operator Ardent Leisure said. The parks will operate at 50 per cent capacity. 

“If the current COVID-19 trends continue, we hope to able to operate at full capacity in time for the busy September holiday season,” CEO John Osborne said. 

