PM Scott Morrison has indicated JobSeeker will likely be more than Newstart's $565 a fortnight. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Question marks over future JobSeeker rate

By Rebecca Gredley

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 22:30:06

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says maintaining JobKeeper at its current level is unsustainable but extending it at a reduced rate will ensure wage subsidies will go where they’re needed the most.

Mr Morrison has overhauled the government’s coronavirus support, scaling back both the JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments.

“I think Australians understand that running JobKeeper at $11 billion a month is not something that is sustainable,” he told the ABC on Tuesday.

JobKeeper will be extended to March next year, but cut from $1500 to $1200 a fortnight for full-time workers after September 27 and halved to $750 for those working less than 20 hours a week.

From January, it will fall to $1000 for full-time employees and $650 for part-time workers until March.

“It was always the plan to stage us out of this … but the nature of these payments and the way they are designed is they flow towards where the need is greatest.”

The government was clear about changes to JobKeeper, but questions remain about the future rate of JobSeeker.

The boosted rate will drop from $550 a week to $250 at the end of September until the end of the year.

That will put the base rate at about $815 a fortnight, but recipients will be able to earn $300 without it affecting their payment.

The government is expected to reveal the permanent rate in the October 6 budget.

Mr Morrison indicated it would likely be more than the pre-pandemic level of $565 a fortnight when it was known as Newstart.

Labor’s financial services spokeswoman Katy Gallagher was unimpressed that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg didn’t provide clarity on whether it would return to Newstart’s $40-a-day levels.

“This should be an easy task for the government in these difficult times when families are struggling to pay bills, to put food on the table and to find work if they’re unemployed,” she said.

Mr Frydenberg said the government has made long-term decisions on JobKeeper because it’s a temporary measure while JobSeeker is a permanent part of the welfare system. 

“If somebody right now is on the JobSeeker payments, the best thing we can do for them is to help open up the economy so that they can get back into work, because that is what the program is designed to do,” he told the ABC.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said the government wanted a balance between providing support and building incentive back into the market so people would start applying for jobs

She said there was anecdotal evidence employers were struggling to get workers because the level of support was a deterrent.

