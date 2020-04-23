RA committee working toward July comp

While a power play is on for control of Rugby Australia, the governing body is ploughing ahead to get the game back into play in early July.

RA is fending off a demand by a cohort of 10 former Wallabies captains, led by World Cup-winning skipper Nick Farr-Jones, for the current administration to stand aside.

While that plays out, a seven-man committee has been formed to explore a domestic competition getting underway in two months time.

Melbourne Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson represents Super Rugby clubs on the Return to Play committee, which also includes RA chief medical officer Warren McDonald, RUPA boss Justin Harrison and RA government liaison Anthony French.

Ben Whitaker represents SANZAAR, while the other members are RA head of integrity Gerard McEvilly and Wallabies back Matt Toomua.

Admitting it had been a frustrating time, with player pay cut talks dragging on until this week, Stephenson felt they were finally making headway after the shutdown of Super Rugby due to coronavirus pandemic last month.

“We are pretty happy with the progress we’ve made so hopefully by Monday we will have a whole list of criteria and decision making and we can start working through those to confirm a date,” Stephenson told AAP.

“It’s been a bit frustrating but this group was only put together a week ago. We all went away and did our own individual projects and spoke to who we needed to to come back with some criteria and now it’s all been collated.

“We’re looking for the start of July as a starting date.

“We aren’t as bullish as the NRL but we’re being guided more by Warren McDonald and obviously the government.”

Stephenson was also part of lengthy meeting on Thursday between Australian Super Rugby bosses and RA chief executive Raelene Castle.

They were also briefed on RA’s financials, including the 2019 financial report and current cash position, and the forecast until the end of the year, with Super Rugby chairs given the same information later in the day.

Stephenson acknowledged the letter of demand signed by some of Australian rugby’s greats and said changes were already underway.

“I think everyone probably recognised that certain things needed to change and regenerate and review,” he said.

“I know there’s a high-profile chairman who will come into chair Rugby Australia. There’s three new board members so I think ultimately those board changes and some strategy change means there will be a bit of freshness around the board.

“Raelene spoke this morning and she’s very open and wanting to drive a review, given there’s opportunity from the crisis to rethink about how we run the game and what the competition looks like … the timing and aligning with a global calender and how we support community rugby.”

Meanwhile, current RA chair Paul McLean said Castle’s position wasn’t under review.

“At this point in time the CEO’s role has not been reviewed in (RA discussions),” McLean told ABC’s The Ticket.

“I’m not saying that won’t happen in the future, because there’s been plenty of discussion around it by various people.

“But at this point in time it’s not been on the table.”