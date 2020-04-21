RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rugby Australia is looking into a return to trans-Tasman competition this year. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

By Murray Wenzel

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 14:04:47

A 2020 Bledisloe Cup series is on the table while Australian Super Rugby teams could play in a makeshift trans-Tasman league later this year as Rugby Australia turns its focus towards a return to competition.

Australia’s professional rugby players agreed to an average 60 per cent salary cut but have called for a complete review of the code in this country, after reaching a resolution on an interim pay deal on Monday.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle is now scheming a return to the field and the inclusion of New Zealand is an option, given that country’s similarly positive handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s one of the models that we’ve worked through at the moment and we remain in consistent discussion with New Zealand because obviously it makes a lot of sense,” said Castle of the prospect of Tests and Super Rugby games between the two countries later this year.

“The indications we’re getting from government agencies is that the sequence of opening up is likely to be domestic, then maybe trans-Tasman, then maybe Pacific and international.”

In accepting the hefty pay cuts, the Rugby Union Players Association called for “root and branch” reform of the code.

And on Tuesday Castle indicated she was open to it, insisting the current Super Rugby format involving tours to South Africa and Argentina wasn’t set in stone.

That’s despite both New Zealand and South Africa signing broadcast deals based on that premise and Rugby Australia’s broadcast future remaining up in the air.

“Governments might not let us deliver it; (unless they) open borders and allow teams to come in. We might not have any choice to review … what we can deliver into 2021,” she said.

“I can’t sit here today and tell you what it’s going to look like at the back end of 2020 or into 21, but there are a number of different models we continue to work with so that we can have options depending on what government decisions are made and also have options to talk to broadcasters about.”

In the meantime a proposed five-team domestic competition featuring the Western Force is expected to be postponed again after initially being put on hold until May 1.

“All the indications we are getting from Australia and New Zealand governments are that they’re very proud of the fact that they’ve managed to control this (virus) very well and limited the damage and loss of life and they’re not willing to open that up quickly to risk that they go backwards again,'” Castle said.

She said the internal cost cutting and likely financial support of World Rugby would ensure RA doesn’t enter voluntary administration amid the shutdown.

Castle said a full audit of their finances is expected to be completed soon and that there was “certainty around their cash position until the end of September”.   

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL's Project Apollo meeting to proceed

The NRL's innovations committee will meet as planned on Wednesday, despite a chaotic week that has included Todd Greenberg's departure as chief executive.

rugby union

RA eyes trans-Tasman rugby return in 2020

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says efforts to resume the game with Tests and club rugby against New Zealand make "a lot of sense".

rugby league

Abdo firms in race for NRL CEO job

Several candidates for the NRL's top job have distanced themselves from the role on Tuesday, firming the chances of interim CEO Andrew Abdo.

Australian rules football

10-week AFL season an option: Dangerfield

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says 16 games in 10 weeks is an option in order to get the competition up and running.

sport

Major sports facing Virgin revenue hit

Virgin Australia's slide into voluntary administration could have huge financial implications for major Australian sports.

news

air transport

Virgin will have to save itself

Australia's second-largest airline has gone into voluntary administration but has insisted it's not dying and will find a way out.

sport

rugby league

NRL's Project Apollo meeting to proceed

The NRL's innovations committee will meet as planned on Wednesday, despite a chaotic week that has included Todd Greenberg's departure as chief executive.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.