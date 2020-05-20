Rabbitohs back Inglis’ rugby league return

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly says the club are fully behind Greg Inglis’ decision to come out of retirement and sign for English Super League club Warrington.

Inglis has been employed by the Rabbitohs as a development coach since his retirement from the NRL last year after long-running battles with knee and shoulder injuries.

“I can’t wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage,” Inglis said.

“I’ve played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

“To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I’m looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team.”

Widely regarded as one of the best players of the last two decades, Inglis played 263 NRL games, made 32 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and logged 39 Tests for Australia.

Inglis will finish his coaching commitments with the Rabbitohs this season and Solly said he has full confidence his decision is the right one.

“Greg has made a wonderful contribution to this club, both on and off the field, and following our discussions with him, we believe it is in his best interests for him to resume his playing career with Warrington next year,” said Solly.

“We have a wonderful relationship with Warrington so we know he is heading to a strong and well-run organisation under the guidance of co-owner Simon Moran, CEO Karl Fitzpatrick and head coach Steve Price.

“We wish Greg the best of luck for 2021 in England and we look forward to seeing Greg around Redfern Oval this year before finishing his current tenure with the Rabbitohs at the end of this season.”