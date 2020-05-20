Discover Australian Associated Press

Greg Inglis will come out of retirement in 2021 and play for Super League side Warrington. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis’ rugby league return

By AAP

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 05:17:28

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly says the club are fully behind Greg Inglis’ decision to come out of retirement and sign for English Super League club Warrington.

Inglis has been employed by the Rabbitohs as a development coach since his retirement from the NRL last year after long-running battles with knee and shoulder injuries.

“I can’t wait to get over there and play for a club that has so much rich heritage,” Inglis said.

“I’ve played over in England many times in representative footy and love how passionate and vocal the supporters are.

“To get the opportunity to live in the UK, to play for such a powerhouse club that I believe is on the rise is something I’m looking forward to and hopefully I can add value to the team.”

Widely regarded as one of the best players of the last two decades, Inglis played 263 NRL games, made 32 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and logged 39 Tests for Australia.

Inglis will finish his coaching commitments with the Rabbitohs this season and Solly said he has full confidence his decision is the right one. 

“Greg has made a wonderful contribution to this club, both on and off the field, and following our discussions with him, we believe it is in his best interests for him to resume his playing career with Warrington next year,” said Solly.

“We have a wonderful relationship with Warrington so we know he is heading to a strong and well-run organisation under the guidance of co-owner Simon Moran, CEO Karl Fitzpatrick and head coach Steve Price.

“We wish Greg the best of luck for 2021 in England and we look forward to seeing Greg around Redfern Oval this year before finishing his current tenure with the Rabbitohs at the end of this season.” 

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

Australian rules football

Eagles search for AFL hub positives

West Coast are resigned to spending at least a month in their Queensland hub and are ready for the hurdles it presents in their quest for AFL premiership glory.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stab wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven, who left hospital on Tuesday.

