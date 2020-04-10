RACING BALNARRING TRACKWORK

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
VINCE CALIGIURI

RACING BALNARRING TRACKWORK

By VINCE CALIGIURI

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 13:42:05

**RE-TRANSMISSION OF IMAGE ID: 20200410001462792706 TO CORRECT NAME**

Lee Ann Imboden rides Global Gift from Ciaron Maher racing during a trackwork session at Balnarring Beach in Balnarring, Friday, April 10, 2020

Latest sport

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

rugby league

NRL insist they're working with government

The NRL hasn't discussed its plan to resume its competition next month with NSW health minister Brad Hazzard.

rugby league

NRL open to extended TV deal: V'landys

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL are open to looking at a reworked and extended television rights deal when it meets with broadcasters next week.

rugby league

NRL eye contingencies for contamination

The NRL will look at ways games can be made up in their reworked schedule in the event someone catches coronavirus and matches have to be postponed.

rugby league

NRL veteran questions mooted May return

Former Rugby League Players' Association representative James Graham says fans should be cautious about the mooted May 28 resumption of the NRL.

news

politics

Australia 'on cusp' of virus dying out

Australia is close to the point at which COVID-19 cases begin to decline, but only if social distancing continues, the deputy chief medical officer says.

sport

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

world

health

China says new coronavirus cases lower

There were 42 new coronavirus cases in China over the past 24 hours, compared to an increase of 61 a day earlier, the nation's health commission says.