Raiders’ Nicoll-Klokstad undergoes surgery

Canberra’s Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad may only miss one NRL round after undergoing minor surgery on his finger.

The fullback suffered a gruesome compound dislocation to his little finger during the Raiders’ 18-12 win over South Sydney, adding to his team’s injury woes.

Canberra said on Monday he’s expected to miss “one to two rounds”.

The news wasn’t as positive for Melbourne centre Paul Momirovski, who also has a finger injury.

Momirovski, who is on season’s loan to the Storm from West Tigers, will have surgery on a torn finger tendon and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

Fellow Storm back Brenko Lee will also be unavailable for selection against Newcastle on Sunday after fracturing his hand, and will likely miss the next two Melbourne games.

The Knights have serious injury woes with hookers Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (Achilles) both suffering season-ending injuries in a horror 18-12 loss to last-placed Canterbury on Sunday.