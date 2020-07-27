Raiders’ Nicoll-Klokstad undergoes surgery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Canberra's Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has undergone surgery to repair a dislocated finger. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Raiders’ Nicoll-Klokstad undergoes surgery

By Melissa Woods

July 27, 2020

2020-07-27 15:00:28

Canberra’s Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad may only miss one NRL round after undergoing minor surgery on his finger.

The fullback suffered a gruesome compound dislocation to his little finger during the Raiders’ 18-12 win over South Sydney, adding to his team’s injury woes.

Canberra said on Monday he’s expected to miss “one to two rounds”.

The news wasn’t as positive for Melbourne centre Paul Momirovski, who also has a finger injury.

Momirovski, who is on season’s loan to the Storm from West Tigers, will have surgery on a torn finger tendon and will be out for up to 12 weeks.

Fellow Storm back Brenko Lee will also be unavailable for selection against Newcastle on Sunday after fracturing his hand, and will likely miss the next two Melbourne games.

The Knights have serious injury woes with hookers Andrew McCullough (hamstring) and Connor Watson (Achilles) both suffering season-ending injuries in a horror 18-12 loss to last-placed Canterbury on Sunday.

Latest sport

rugby league

Raiders' Nicoll-Klokstad undergoes surgery

Canberra fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad may only miss one NRL round after undergoing surgery on his dislocated finger in a boost to the Raiders' injury toll.

soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

Australian rules football

Swans' Rampe to have hand surgery

Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe will undergo surgery on a broken hand but the Swans believe the tough AFL defender could yet face St Kilda in round nine.

Australian rules football

Eagles soar, Crows woes continue in AFL

West Coast have stormed back into AFL premiership calculations with a 66-point thumping of fellow contenders Collingwood at Optus Stadium.

rugby league

Knights' hooker curse batters title hopes

Newcastle will be down to fielding a fourth-choice hooker after losing Andrew McCullough and Connor Watson to NRL season-ending injuries.

news

disease

Vic hits cases record, but hope of peak

Victoria has recorded 532 new cases of COVID-19 and six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 161.

sport

soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

world

virus diseases

Worldwide coronavirus cases nearing 16m

Global coronavirus infections are nearing 16 million cases and 642,837 people have died from COVID-19 during the global pandemic.