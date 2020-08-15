Raiders romp past Broncos in NRL onslaught

Brisbane’s horror season has rolled on after Canberra overcame a two-point deficit at halftime to belt the Broncos 36-8 in another shocker for the former NRL powerhouse.

The Broncos scored two tries to lead 8-6 but the second half was one-way traffic, with Englishmen George Williams and John Bateman helping steer the Raiders to five tries in 20 minutes to blow their opponents off the park on Saturday night.

Brisbane’s misery was compounded with hooker Jake Turpin suffering a broken hand while Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs were both put on report.

The visitors arrived at GIO Stadium desperate to win back some respect after a week that included Tevita Pangai Jr being booted from their NRL bubble for his biosecurity breach, a group of players being investigated for their own possible breach and coach Anthony Seibold absent in two weeks quarantine.

Stand-in coach Peter Gentle said they were like different teams played in each half.

In the first half the Broncos completed at 88 per cent and dominated territory and possession but were a shadow of that in the second stanza with his team “falling apart”.

“When we make an error we’ve got to learn to defend it, and for one reason or another we’re letting them get to us and we didn’t defend the way we did in the first half,” Gentle said.

“We did everything right in the first half but as soon as a little bit of adversity comes against us we fall apart and become every man for himself.

“The second just falls apart and it’s been happening all year.

“We’ve got to bottle that first half and reproduce it.”

Winger Jesse Arthars opened the try scoring after a neat grubber from Staggs before Jordan Rapana responded by crossing for the hosts on 12 minutes.

Centre Herbie Farnsworth got Brisbane’s second four-pointer to set up their half-time lead.

But the wheels fell off for the visitors after the break with Canberra seemingly scoring at will to consign the Broncos to their 11th loss in 12 games.

Five minutes into the second half Williams was in after Bateman beat Brodie Croft on the outside before finding his halfback.

It opened the floodgates with winger Nick Cotric scoring the first of his double for the night, before Williams chipped ahead for Bateman to touch down.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed and then Cotric chimed in again, on 65 minutes, as Canberra surged clear.