Raiders romp past Broncos in NRL onslaught

Brisbane’s horror season has rolled on after Canberra overcame a two-point deficit at halftime to belt the Broncos 36-8 in another shocker for the former NRL powerhouse.

The Broncos scored two tries to lead 8-6 but the second half was one-way traffic, with Englishmen George Williams and John Bateman helping steer the Raiders to five tries in 20 minutes to blow their opponents off the park on Saturday night.

The visitors arrived at GIO Stadium desperate to win back some respect after a a week that included Tevita Pangai Jr being booted from their NRL bubble for his biosecurity breach, a group of players being investigated for their own possible breach and coach Anthony Seibold absent in two weeks quarantine.

There was a lot for stand-in coach Peter Gentle to like in the first half with the Broncos completing at 88 per cent and dominating territory and possession.

Winger Jesse Arthars opened the try scoring after a neat grubber sat up from Kotoni Staggs while fellow youngster Herbie Farnsworth crossed to set up the half-time lead, after Jordan Rapana got the hosts’ first try on 12 minutes.

But the wheels fell off for the Broncos after the break with Canberra seemingly scoring at will.

Five minutes into the second half Williams was in after Bateman beat Brodie Croft on the outside before finding his halfback.

It opened the floodgates with winger Nick Cotric scoring the first of his double for the night, before Williams chipped ahead for Bateman to touch down.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed and then Cotric chimed in again, on 65 minutes, as Canberra surged clear.

Compounding the Broncos’ misery, they lost hooker Jake Turpin midway through the first half to a broken hand while Staggs was put on report for a high shot on Rapana.