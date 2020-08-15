Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

rugby league

Raiders romp past Broncos in NRL onslaught

By Melissa Woods

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 21:49:39

Brisbane’s horror season has rolled on after Canberra overcame a two-point deficit at halftime to belt the Broncos 36-8 in another shocker for the former NRL powerhouse.

The Broncos scored two tries to lead 8-6 but the second half was one-way traffic, with Englishmen George Williams and John Bateman helping steer the Raiders to five tries in 20 minutes to blow their opponents off the park on Saturday night.

The visitors arrived at GIO Stadium desperate to win back some respect after a a week that included Tevita Pangai Jr being booted from their NRL bubble for his biosecurity breach, a group of players being investigated for their own possible breach and coach Anthony Seibold absent in two weeks quarantine.

There was a lot for stand-in coach Peter Gentle to like in the first half with the Broncos completing at 88 per cent and dominating territory and possession.

Winger Jesse Arthars opened the try scoring after a neat grubber sat up from Kotoni Staggs while fellow youngster Herbie Farnsworth crossed to set up the half-time lead, after Jordan Rapana got the hosts’ first try on 12 minutes.

But the wheels fell off for the Broncos after the break with Canberra seemingly scoring at will.

Five minutes into the second half Williams was in after Bateman beat Brodie Croft on the outside before finding his halfback.

It opened the floodgates with winger Nick Cotric scoring the first of his double for the night, before Williams chipped ahead for Bateman to touch down.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed and then Cotric chimed in again, on 65 minutes, as Canberra surged clear.

Compounding the Broncos’ misery, they lost hooker Jake Turpin midway through the first half to a broken hand while Staggs was put on report for a high shot on Rapana.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero after he nailed a tough set shot after the final siren to lift the Blues to victory against Fremantle in Perth.

Australian rules football

Superb Demons demolish Magpies in AFL

Melbourne have delivered a statement AFL performance by belting Collingwood by 56 points at the Gabba for their third win on the bounce.

news

health

Labor wants higher Ruby Princess scrutiny

Evidence from biosecurity officers would be part of a proposed federal-level investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship and its spread of COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

world

virus diseases

South Korea records jump in virus cases

South Korea has announced stronger distancing restrictions after recording its highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in five months.