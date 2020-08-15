Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed for one of Canberra's six tries in their NRL home win over Brisbane. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Raiders romp past Broncos in NRL onslaught

By Melissa Woods

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 22:11:20

Brisbane’s horror season has rolled on after Canberra overcame a two-point deficit at halftime to belt the Broncos 36-8 in another shocker for the former NRL powerhouse.

The Broncos scored two tries to lead 8-6 but the second half was one-way traffic, with Englishmen George Williams and John Bateman helping steer the Raiders to five tries in 20 minutes to blow their opponents off the park on Saturday night.

Brisbane’s misery was compounded with hooker Jake Turpin suffering a broken hand while Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs were both put on report.

The visitors arrived at GIO Stadium desperate to win back some respect after a week that included Tevita Pangai Jr being booted from their NRL bubble for his biosecurity breach, a group of players being investigated for their own possible breach and coach Anthony Seibold absent in two weeks quarantine.

Stand-in coach Peter Gentle said they were like different teams played in each half.

In the first half the Broncos completed at 88 per cent and dominated territory and possession but were a shadow of that in the second stanza with his team “falling apart”.

“When we make an error we’ve got to learn to defend it, and for one reason or another we’re letting them get to us and we didn’t defend the way we did in the first half,” Gentle said.

“We did everything right in the first half but as soon as a little bit of adversity comes against us we fall apart and become every man for himself.

“The second just falls apart and it’s been happening all year.

“We’ve got to bottle that first half and reproduce it.”

Winger Jesse Arthars opened the try scoring after a neat grubber from Staggs before Jordan Rapana responded by crossing for the hosts on 12 minutes.

Centre Herbie Farnsworth got Brisbane’s second four-pointer to set up their half-time lead.

But the wheels fell off for the visitors after the break with Canberra seemingly scoring at will to consign the Broncos to their 11th loss in 12 games.

Five minutes into the second half Williams was in after Bateman beat Brodie Croft on the outside before finding his halfback.

It opened the floodgates with winger Nick Cotric scoring the first of his double for the night, before Williams chipped ahead for Bateman to touch down.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed and then Cotric chimed in again, on 65 minutes, as Canberra surged clear.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero after he nailed a tough set shot after the final siren to lift the Blues to victory against Fremantle in Perth.

Australian rules football

Superb Demons demolish Magpies in AFL

Melbourne have delivered a statement AFL performance by belting Collingwood by 56 points at the Gabba for their third win on the bounce.

news

health

Labor wants higher Ruby Princess scrutiny

Evidence from biosecurity officers would be part of a proposed federal-level investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship and its spread of COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

world

virus diseases

South Korea records jump in virus cases

South Korea has announced stronger distancing restrictions after recording its highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in five months.