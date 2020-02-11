Discover Australian Associated Press

A big clean-up is underway after storms lashed Sydney, the NSW coast and other areas of the state. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

weather

NSW still cleaning up after massive deluge

By Heather McNab and Dominica Sanda

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 20:41:01

Days of heavy rain have boosted Sydney dam levels and put out bushfires, while a massive clean-up is underway after the NSW coast was drenched over the weekend. 

Sydney recorded its heaviest rain in three decades and was battered by gale-force winds, with emergency services on Tuesday left to clear fallen trees, remove debris and extract cars from floodwaters.

More than 15,000 calls for help were made to Fire and Rescue NSW over the weekend – more than three times the number made in the peak of the bushfire season.

The State Emergency Service has received some 12,951 requests for help since Wednesday night, with 10,660 call-outs completed.

Earlier on Tuesday, SES deputy commissioner Daniel Austin said calls were still coming in.

“We’ll work through those … trying to get through (them), particularly open any roadways that might be closed and then do some damage assessment with floodwaters that have occurred potentially into people’s properties,” Mr Austin told ABC TV.

A man was rescued on Tuesday morning after clinging to a tree for almost 12 hours to escape floodwaters north of Bega.

Tens of thousands of NSW households are also without electricity due to fallen power lines.

Ausgrid said about 41,000 homes and businesses across Sydney and the Central Coast remained without power on Tuesday night, with customers asked to prepare for outages into the weekend.

“This was one of the biggest storms on the network for the past two decades and in many locations parts of the network will need to be rebuilt from the ground up,” an Ausgrid release said.

Flood warnings have been issued for several waterways, including the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond and Windsor, the Orara River at Coutts Crossing and St Georges Basin at Sussex Inlet.

Up to 550 millimetres of rain fell across parts of the northern rivers, mid-north coast, Central Coast, Sydney, Blue Mountains and the Illawarra over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are possible across eastern NSW on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional storms are possible on Thursday and over the next seven days.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on tropical Cyclone Uesi, a bureau spokeswoman told AAP. 

According to Fiji’s Meteorological Service, the cyclone is predicted to reach Category 3 level and track towards Australia’s east coast from northwest of New Caledonia.

The Rural Fire Service says rainfall since Friday has helped firefighters put out more than 30 fires – some which had been burning for months.

“It’s been great from a bushfire perspective,” RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told ABC TV on Tuesday.

The agency is still monitoring 27 fires, all of them at the lowest alert level.

The BOM says it will take prolonged follow-up rainfall to break the drought.

But Sydney’s parched dams have had a boost with Warragamba Dam levels rising above 60 per cent capacity, from 43 per cent a week ago.

