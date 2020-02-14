Discover Australian Associated Press

Heavy rainfalls across Queensland's southeast corner will begin to drop off on Friday.

weather news

Flood warnings remain as Qld rains ease

By Sonia Kohlbacher

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 08:51:43

Major flood warnings remain in parts of Queensland after a downpour that has swept away cars, flooded roads and swollen rivers. 

Widespread heavy falls across the state’s southeast corner are expected to drop off on Friday, forecasters predict.

A major flood warning remains in place for the Logan River, just north of the Gold Coast, and catchments throughout the state. 

There have been 38 calls for help to the State Emergency Service overnight. 

A man in his 20s was rescued from the Stanley River, west of the Sunshine Coast, at 7pm on Thursday. 

A search continues for missing woman Yang Chen, 26, who disappeared in the Gold Coast hinterland while walking with a man near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley.

The body of a 75-year-old man who had been kayaking on the Mary River on the Sunshine Coast was discovered on Thursday, prompting warnings about the dangers of waterways amid flooding. 

The deluge has prompted 15 schools and 14 child centres remain closed on Friday.

Most schools affected are in the northern Gold Coast and Scenic Rim region. 

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen says flooding peaked overnight without any major damage or rivers breaking their banks significantly.

Falls of up to 5-15mm are expected over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology says.  

In Queensland’s north, severe to extreme heatwave conditions are playing out almost everywhere north of Longreach to the northern peninsular area. 

Those most extreme conditions are being felt between Cairns and Townsville, and northwest of Mt Isa. 

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast across the far north and Cape York from early next week, with showers returning to much of the state from Sunday.  

Hazardous swell will continue into Friday but ease over the weekend as ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi tracks south. Gold Coast beaches will remain closed.

