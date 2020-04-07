Rainy day beers to help struggling pubs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
More than 10,000 pubs have been forced to shut their doors to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Rainy day beers to help struggling pubs

By AAP

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 11:44:15

Australians can give their closed local pub a hit of cash by buying a beer they can drink when coronavirus restrictions are wound back.

Carlton & United Breweries and the Australian Hotels Association have launched a campaign allowing people to buy a pint of Carlton Draught at their favourite pub, with the cash to go straight to the venue.

They will also get a free pint, with both beers able to be drunk when the pub reopens.

Carlton & United Breweries says it will donate up to $1 million worth of kegs to venues to back the For the Love of Your Local campaign and could stump up more cash if required.

Company chief executive Peter Filipovic said the campaign is aimed at helping pubs survive by giving them some cash flow.

More than 10,000 venues have been forced to shut their doors to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and Mr Filipovic said if some of them don’t get some cash flow, they might not open again.

“It is an unprecedented challenge, not even during the world wars or the depression did the pubs close,” Mr Filipovic said.

Australian Hotels Association Victoria President David Canny said the project was a “lifeline” for the struggling industry.

That sentiment rings true for the Village Belle Hotel’s Steven Shannon.

The venue normally employs between 70 and 80 staff but has had to stand them all down until the pandemic passes.

“We know closing is the right thing to do but it is very tough. To get an injection of funds like this now will help us bounce back when the ban is lifted,” he said.

Venues can sign up for the campaign, and people can choose to support them at https://loveofyourlocal.com.au.

The beers are purchased through PayPal, allowing the cash to go straight to the venues, and customers will be sent a voucher to claim their beers when the businesses open their doors again.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

NRL conference plan 'not fair': Tallis

Former Kangaroos star Gorden Tallis believes splitting this year's NRL season into two conferences would be unfair for some teams.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

crime, law and justice

Cardinal Pell walks free from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left prison in Victoria on Tuesday after Australia's highest court quashed five convictions for child sexual abuse.

sport

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

world

virus diseases

UK PM fights worsening virus symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.