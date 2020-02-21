Discover Australian Associated Press

Saints' Tim Membrey bagged four goals from 24 disposals in the AFL pre-season win over Hawthorn. Image by (AAP Image/Michael Dodge).

Australian rules football

Ratten buoyed by St Kilda’s new attack

By Shayne Hope

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 00:18:14

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten hailed his team’s firepower in a new-look forward line after opening the AFL pre-season series with a 21-point win over Hawthorn.

Key target Tim Membrey and small forward Jack Lonie bagged four majors each and Rowan Marshall two as the Saints shared the ball and benefited from eight different goal kickers.

Dean Kent and Dan Butler were busy at ground level, while Paddy Ryder and exciting youngster Max King provided further tall marking options.

The final scoreline at Moorabbin – 17.9 (111) to 13.12 (90) – was particularly pleasing given the Saints managed only two triple-figure totals for the entire 2019 season.

“The pleasing part was they were giving it off to each other in better spots and things like that,” Ratten said.

“The load was spread across the board.

“(Membrey) was very good with his contest play and those small forwards are going to be dangerous.”

Ratten admitted his side needed to “stiffen up a bit” defensively after allowing the Hawks 25 shots at goal.

But he was pleased his side could call on a variety of options in attack, which he said would make them unpredictable leading into the home-and-away season.

“The bit will be not relying on just one (player),” Ratten said.

“If Tim doesn’t get any and somebody else gets three or four, then that’s great, but to kick 111 points was pleasing as well.

“It just showed that some of the things that we’ve been practising are starting to come out.”

Ratten was also impressed with his midfielders’ connection with the forwards.

Former Fremantle and Hawthorn wingman Bradley Hill was outstanding in that area, starring with 18 disposals in his first outing for his third club.

“His ball use will really help us connect forward and also that run and getting out,” Ratten said.

“He’s done that for the Hawks, he’s done it for Fremantle, won a best-and-fairest there and hopefully we see that at the Saints.

“He’s in a leadership role here now, he’s really looking forward to the season and he knows that even if he doesn’t have a dominating game he can help with his voice and direction and his experience.

“That will be really important as well.”

