RBA cut tipped for both March and April

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Market pricing for an RBA rate cut on Tuesday has increased from 18% on Friday to a certainty. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

RBA cut tipped for both March and April

By Alex Druce

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 11:51:45

Westpac has performed an about-face and now predicts back-to-back interest rate cuts in March and April after a torrid weekend for a coronavirus-spooked global economy. 

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said the bank was forced to bring forward its predictions after a weekend marred by the rolling virus-driven rout of global stocks, as well as the unexpectedly severe slowdown in China’s economy. 

Westpac had on Friday reaffirmed its guidance there would be “no excitement” at Tuesday’s RBA board meeting but now expects the RBA to cut the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to a record-low 0.5 per cent. 

Mr Evans said that was likely to be followed up by a second cut to 0.25 per cent at the April board meeting.

Market pricing for a 25 basis point cut on Tuesday has increased from 18 per cent on Friday to an absolute certainty on Monday morning.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks

A chest muscle injury looks set to sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for an extended period.

cricket

Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

soccer

Roar confident in A-League finals scrap

Brisbane have a tenuous hold on sixth spot after losing 1-0 to Melbourne City but coach Robbie Fowler has backed the Roar to evade the A-League chasing pack.

rugby league

Sharks dealing with backline injury crisis

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris is holding onto former Test star Josh Morris as he battles an injury crisis in the backline ahead of round one.

Australian rules football

Blues down Crows, spoil star's AFLW return

Adelaide have welcomed back superstar Erin Phillips from a long injury spell, but Carlton scored an eight-point win in their AFLW grand final rematch.

news

environmental issue

Government spending to consider recycling

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced changes to Commonwealth procurement rules to factor in recycled products.

