RBA cut tipped for both March and April

Westpac has performed an about-face and now predicts back-to-back interest rate cuts in March and April after a torrid weekend for a coronavirus-spooked global economy.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said the bank was forced to bring forward its predictions after a weekend marred by the rolling virus-driven rout of global stocks, as well as the unexpectedly severe slowdown in China’s economy.

Westpac had on Friday reaffirmed its guidance there would be “no excitement” at Tuesday’s RBA board meeting but now expects the RBA to cut the cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to a record-low 0.5 per cent.

Mr Evans said that was likely to be followed up by a second cut to 0.25 per cent at the April board meeting.

Market pricing for a 25 basis point cut on Tuesday has increased from 18 per cent on Friday to an absolute certainty on Monday morning.