RBA held recession fears before rate cut

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
RBA board members agreed it was likely Australia would see back-to-back quarters of contraction. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

interest rate

RBA held recession fears before rate cut

By Alex Druce

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 12:29:38

Reserve Bank board members decided it was likely Australia’s economy would shrink across the March and June quarters – and potentially even longer – when it cut the cash rate to a record low 0.25 per cent to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The word “recession” was not mentioned in RBA governor Philip Lowe’s address following the ad hoc March 18 board meeting, or in the speech to the media that followed, but minutes show members agreed it was likely the coronavirus crisis would result in at least two back-to-back quarters of contraction. 

This is the technical definition of a recession, something Australia has not experienced since the early 1990s. 

The RBA neglected to give an official growth forecast when it launched its suite of economic support measures a fortnight ago but it did tip significant job losses. 

“While it was not possible to provide an updated set of forecasts for the economy given the fluidity of the situation, it was likely that Australia would experience a very material contraction in economic activity, which would spread across the March and June quarters and potentially longer,” minutes from the March 18 meeting show.

“The size of the fall in economic activity would depend on the extent of the social distancing requirements, and potential lockdowns, put in place to contain the virus.”

The RBA’s first out-of-cycle meeting since 1997 involved lowering the interest rate to a lower bound of 0.25 per cent, where it is expected to remain “for some time”. 

Members acknowledged that very low interest rates would have a negative consequence for some people, especially those relying on interest income, but the evidence was that recent cuts were benefiting the community as a whole.

The RBA had already reduced the cash rate to 0.5 per cent at its regular March board meeting and has now cut 1.25 per cent since June last year in a bid to stimulate a flagging economy.  

The widely anticipated March 18 emergency rate cut meant the central bank also pulled the trigger on its first-ever quantitative easing program to boost cash supply and encourage lending and investment. 

Dr Lowe said the RBA would buy Australian government bonds in the secondary market, with a target yield on three-year bonds of about 0.25 per cent.

It also created a $90 billion lending facility to banks for small and medium businesses, adding to a $15 billion loan scheme for small and medium lenders that had just been announced by federal government.

About 300,000 businesses have registered for $1500 fortnightly wage subsidies for workers as part of a $130 billion federal government program revealed on Monday.

An increasing number of businesses have shut their doors and laid off staff amid intensifying quarantine measures to stop people gathering in groups and spreading the virus.

Supermarkets have witnessed a surge in sales as consumers stock up on supplies while social distancing but the service industry has been decimated. 

Australia has more than 4,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

politics

Emergency flights to restart farm exports

The Morrison government has announced a $170 million package to help fresh produce exporters reach crucial markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.