RBA holds rate, sees economy contracting

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has held the cash rate at 0.25 per cent. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

money and monetary policy

RBA holds rate, sees economy contracting

By Prashant Mehra

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 15:18:18

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent at its monthly board meeting as it assesses the impact of recent measures to stimulate the economy.

Economists had widely expected the central bank to hold the benchmark rate at the current level following two rate cuts as well as quantitative easing measures in March in an effort to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. 

Governor Philip Lowe on Tuesday said the RBA board had decided to maintain the current policy settings, including the targets for the cash rate and the 25-basis point yield on three-year Australian government bonds.

He said bond purchases by the central bank had so far totalled about $50 billion and while this had been scaled back for now, the RBA was prepared to scale up these purchases again and do whatever was necessary to ensure bond markets remained functional and three-year AGS yields stayed at 25 basis points. 

He reiterated that the board would not increase the cash rate target until progress was made towards full employment and it was confident that inflation would be sustained within the 2.0 per cent to 3.0 per cent target band.

Mr Lowe said the Australian economy was going through a very difficult period and there was considerable uncertainty about the outlook. 

The RBA board has considered a range of scenarios, with economic output falling by about 10 per cent during the first half of 2020 and by about 6.0 per cent over the year, in the most likely scenario. This will be followed by a bounce-back of 6.0 per cent next year.

Under this scenario, the central bank also expects the unemployment rate to peak about 10 per cent in coming months and stay above 7.0 per cent at the end of next year.

A stronger economic recovery was possible if there was further substantial progress in containing the coronavirus in the near term and a faster return to normal economic activity, Mr Lowe said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

swimming

Sun Yang lodges appeal against suspension

Banned Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has lodged an appeal against his eight-year suspension to the Swiss federal court.

news

virus diseases

COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Almost a dozen more cases of coronavirus have been linked to a Victorian meat processing facility, as the state government has spruiked more tax relief.

sport

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.