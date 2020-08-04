Discover Australian Associated Press

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

interest rate

RBA holds record low cash rate of 0.25%

By Steven Deare

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 14:38:44

Reserve Bank officials have left the record low cash rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent, as many businesses in Victoria stop trading as part of a six-week hard lockdown.

Economists expected bank officials to leave rates on hold at the monthly board meeting on Tuesday, given Victoria’s tougher restrictions will mean more people without work and challenge company profits.

The RBA has not changed the cash rate since March, when it announced quantitative easing measures as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Australia.

The bank is due to publish its Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday, which includes updated forecasts of employment, GDP and inflation.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Chairman still supports me: Demons coach

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says he still has the support of his AFL club's chairman who described last week's loss as insipid.

cricket

CA delays T20 series, UK tour looms large

Australia won't face West Indies in a Twenty20 series later this year but a limited-overs tour of England next month is close to being ticked off.

rugby league

Broncos lose Milford for at least a month

Brisbane will be without Anthony Milford for at least a month after he sustained a hamstring injury at NRL training on Monday.

rugby league

Bulldogs players want SBW back at Belmore

Canterbury fans have long memories but Bulldogs players say Sonny Bill Williams would be welcomed back at Belmore if the NRL battlers could sign the superstar.

soccer

Owner puts A-League's Mariners up for sale

Central Coast owner Mike Charlesworth has put the A-League club up for sale and CEO Shaun Mielekamp hopes the Mariners won't relocate, but can't rule it out.

news

health

Victoria beefs up virus lockdown penalties

Sick Victorians caught breaching isolation orders face tougher penalties as more troops are on their way to the state to help enforce stay-at-home orders.

world

terrorism

Mosques terrorist costing NZ millions

New Zealand deputy prime minister Winston Peters has contradicted PM Jacinda Ardern, calling on Australia to house the Christchurch mosque terrorist.