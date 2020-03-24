RBA pumps $6.9bn liquidity into system

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has flooded the system with nearly $65 billion cash since March 12. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

central bank

RBA pumps $6.9bn liquidity into system

By Swati Pandey

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 14:39:36

The Reserve Bank injected $6.9 billion into the financial system on Tuesday and said it would buy $4 billion in government bonds as it looks to blunt the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has flooded the system with nearly $65 billion cash since March 12 when a liquidity crunch sent global markets into a tailspin. 

It has also purchased $9 billion in government bonds since launching its “unlimited” quantitative easing programme on March 20.

The RBA has so far been successful in flattening the yield curve as it aims to keep short-term yields around the cash rate of 0.25 per cent.

A recession – the country’s first in nearly three decades – is still inevitable.

Westpac economist Bill Evans revised his forecast for the unemployment rate to now surge to 11.1 per cent in the June quarter, up from his previous estimate of 7.0 per cent, with the economy seen contracting 3.5 per cent in that period.

“Economic disruptions are set to be larger as the government moves to address the enormous health challenge which the nation now faces,” Evans said.

“That challenge is probably best summarised by a potential shortage of ICU beds in coming weeks if we do not significantly slow the rate of infection immediately.”

The total number of cases in Australia jumped to almost 1,900 on Tuesday after New South Wales recorded its biggest daily leap.

Secondary data on Tuesday showed a sharp deterioration in services sector activity in March, underlining the hit from the coronavirus.

The CBA Services PMI fell to a record low of 39.8 as restaurants, cafes and tourism were hit hard by travel bans and cancellations of events and concerts.

A separate analysis of card spending data by Commonwealth Bank showed shopping outside of grocery, alcohol and healthcare was bleak.

And a weekly gauge of consumer confidence by ANZ-Roy Morgan plunged to 30-year lows to 72.2 points.

The government has responded swiftly, with a stimulus of $66.1 billion on top of $17.6 billion announced earlier this month though economists said a third package might be needed.

“It will be difficult to avoid a recession – that is obvious,” CommSec chief economist Craig James said.

“But there will be a massive injection of funds in the June and September quarters. And that swift action in providing stimulus should allow the economy to bounce back relatively quickly. However, much damage will remain for years, not months.”

The surplus cash held by banks at the RBA was $43.6 billion, by far the biggest on record.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

news

health

'Essential' travel across Qld border only

Only people who must travel across the Queensland border for work, medical appointments and freight will be allowed to cross, while others will be stopped.

sport

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.