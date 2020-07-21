Discover Australian Associated Press

The RBA board will keep its existing policy measures for now, its July meeting minutes show. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

central bank

RBA sees no need to adjust policy package

By AAP

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 12:30:46

The Reserve Bank sees no need to adjust its policy measures in the current environment, minutes of its July policy meeting show, and board members have reiterated that negative interest rates remain “extraordinarily unlikely”.

The bank on July 7 left the cash rate at 0.25 per cent in a widely expected decision and says the “accommodative approach will be maintained as long as it is required”.

Its package of measures includes the cash rate at 0.25 per cent, an “unlimited” government bond buying program, term funding facility for banks and an interest rate of 10 basis points on exchange settlement balances held by financial institutions at the RBA.

“Members agreed, however, to continue to assess the evolving situation in Australia and did not rule out adjusting the current package if circumstances warranted,” the minutes, released on Tuesday, show.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled business and consumer activity across Australia where unemployment is running at a 22-year high as the nation braces for its first recession in nearly three decades.

The RBA has repeatedly said the shock to the Australian economy from the pandemic will be the most severe since the 1930s, while the outlook remains highly uncertain.

The July policy meeting took place when Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria had just started to see a spike in coronavirus cases, forcing authorities to re-introduce strict mobility restrictions including shutting its border with NSW.

The RBA minutes also reiterate, citing a speech by Governor Philip Lowe in November 2019, that negative interest rates are extraordinarily unlikely.

There is no case for intervention in the foreign exchange market either, “given its limited effectiveness when the exchange rate is broadly aligned with its fundamental determinants, as at present”.

Mr Lowe is set to give a speech at 1300 AEST on “COVID 19, the labour market and public sector balance sheets”.

