The RBA plans to buy up to $5bn in government bonds on the first day of its QE program. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

central bank

RBA to buy up to $5bn in first round of QE

By Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 11:34:51

The Reserve Bank plans to buy up to $5 billion in Australian government bonds on the first day of its quantitative easing program on Friday as it looks to cushion the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

Following an out-of-schedule meeting on Thursday, the RBA reduced its cash rate to an all-time low of 0.25 per cent and said it would do “whatever is necessary” to keep yields on three-year government bonds low.

On Friday, the RBA offered to buy bonds with maturity between two years and eight years, maturing in July 2022, April 2023, November 2027 and May 2028. 

Latest sport

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

rugby league

Warriors commit to seeing out NRL season

The Warriors players have decided to commit to staying in Australia and playing in the NRL for as long as the competition remains running.

Australian rules football

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

rugby league

Taumalolo the man as Cowboys beat Bulldogs

Jason Taumalolo proved he didn't need a crowd to inspire him as he monstered Canterbury in North Queensland's 24-16 NRL win at an empty ANZ Stadium.

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

news

politics

Banks hand loan lifeline to small business

The big four banks will allow small businesses to defer loan repayments for six months in a bid to ward off the economic shock of coronavirus.

sport

basketball

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.