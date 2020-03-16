RBA to give banking system extra cash

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Reserve Bank is adding taking steps to add liquidity into the banking system. Image by (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

central bank

RBA to give banking system extra cash

By AAP

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 11:18:01

The Reserve Bank has pumped extra liquidity into the banking system, part of a package of measures aimed at ensuring business and households have access to credit as the coronavirus causes chaos in global financial markets.

The RBA used its daily money market operation to add $5.9 billion to the system through regular repurchase agreements, well above its original intention of $2.5 billion.

That followed an injection of $8.8 billion on Friday, which had left commercial banks with a hefty $10.7 billion of surplus cash held at the RBA.

Monday’s operations ranged from 4 days to 93 days, with $4.6 billion going at the longest maturity.

Earlier, the RBA said it will be conducting one-month and three-month repurchase (repo) operations until further notice.

It will also conduct repo operations of six-months maturity or longer at least weekly, as long as market conditions warrant, as part of a package of liquidity measures from Australia’s Council of Financial Regulators (CFR).

The CFR said financial regulators and the government were working closely together to help ensure financial markets continue to operate effectively and that credit is available to households and businesses.

The steps followed a move by major central banks to offer global markets cheap US dollar funding, while the US Federal Reserve cut its interest rates by 100 basis points to between 0 and 0.25 per cent in another emergency move on Sunday.

“Australia’s financial system is resilient and it is well placed to deal with the effects of COVID-19,” the CFR said in a statement.

“The banking system is well capitalised and is in a strong liquidity position. Substantial financial buffers are available to be drawn down if required to support the economy.”

Analysts fear economic activity will contract in the current March quarter as the virus hammers tourism and trade, raising the risk the country could skid into its first recession since 1991.

The Council includes the RBA, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Treasury.

APRA and ASIC said they would take banks’ circumstances into account when administrating regulations and laws to make it easier for them to keep lending.

The CFR said it will meet with major lenders later this week to discuss how they can best support households and businesses.

“The Council will be emphasising the importance of a continuing supply of credit, particularly to small businesses,” it said. “It will be also discussing with the lenders whether there are impediments to lending that Council members could help to address.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper reportedly in quarantine

AFL star Scott Pendlebury was absent from Monday's training session, with News Corp reporting the Collingwood captain is in quarantine.

soccer

A-League to continue despite coronavirus

Football Federation Australia says the A-League and W-League will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Magpies duo cleared for AFL opener

Taylor Adams and Jaidyn Stephenson have been given the green light to play in their AFL round one fixture against Western Bulldogs.

soccer

Van Dijk fears virus impact on Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk fears the coronavirus pandemic may mean their fans won't be able to celebrate winning the EPL with them at Anfield.

rugby league

Cherry-Evans trusts NRL's call to play on

Manly and Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans is willing to put his faith in the NRL's call to try to play on through the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

'Brace yourselves' as NSW virus cases rise

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to not take chances with their health or the health of others as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper reportedly in quarantine

AFL star Scott Pendlebury was absent from Monday's training session, with News Corp reporting the Collingwood captain is in quarantine.

world

interest rate

NZ slashes cash rate to 0.25 per cent

New Zealand's central bank has cut the country's interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.