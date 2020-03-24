Real estate auctions will be banned

All real estate auctions and open house inspections will be cancelled amid tougher restrictions on gatherings of people in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus across Australia.

Leaders have agreed to a lengthy list of businesses and places that must close from midnight Wednesday night.

They have also put a strict rule the weddings may only happen with five people – the couple, their celebrant and witnesses – and funerals may only have 10 people.

“We’re trying to limit the gathering of people in large numbers that can relate to the transmission of that virus,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Tuesday night.

Food courts in shopping centres will join cafes and restaurants in only being able to provide takeaway.

Businesses being ordered to join pubs, gyms and cinemas in closing their doors include beauty therapists, tattoo parlours, tanning, waxing and nail salons, all kinds of fitness and wellness centres, yoga studios, barre and spin classes, indoor and outdoor play centres, swimming pools, amusement parks and arcades.

Hairdressers and barbers can stay open but must stick by social distancing rules and ensure each client is out the door in less than 30 minutes.

Health-related personal services, such as physiotherapy, will also be allowed to keep running.

Outdoor boot camps and personal training will be limited to a maximum of 10 people per session.

The majority of community facilities will also close, including libraries, galleries, halls, community centres and RSL clubs.

State governments will also be policing large social gatherings in public spaces and in people’s houses.

“Going out for the basics, going out for exercise, perhaps with your partner or family members provided it’s a small group, that’s fine,” Mr Morrison said.

“Barbecues of lots of friends or even … extended family coming together to celebrate one-year-old birthday parties and all these sorts of things – we can’t do those things now.

“If you’re gathering together in a group, say 10 people, outside together in a group, that’s not ok.”

Schools will remain open to allow people to keep working, with the prime minister saying anyone who had a job was an “essential worker”.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said he knew the measures were very draconian but they were necessary.

He also emphasised the importance of people staying quarantined in their homes if they had returned from international travel or had been in contact with someone who came down with the disease.

“If we’re going to control community transmission we have to stop the capacity of this virus from spreading from person to person,” he said.

“It is a long haul and that is why we are keen to keep society functioning but keep society safe.”