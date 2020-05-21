‘Reality check’ on easing WA virus rules

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Health Minister Roger Cook says the easing of COVID-19 restrictions must be done gradually. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

‘Reality check’ on easing WA virus rules

By AAP

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 15:14:00

Western Australia’s health minister has called for a reality check on any further loosening of coronavirus restrictions, saying it will take about two weeks to see the effects of the latest changes.

The state again recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with the total remaining at 557, with just three active cases.

Health Minister Roger Cook says while he is keen to loosen restrictions further, such as allowing greater capacity in restaurants and opening up more sporting opportunities, it needs to happen gradually.

“I think it’s time for a reality check. We’ve had phase two openings now for just three days,” he said on Wednesday.

“The chief health officer has always said we have to do small changes (and) watch to see the impact of that.

“We know that these changes will take around about two weeks to wash through in terms of any increase in relation to COVID-19 numbers, so it’s important that we’re all patient.

“We are dealing with a killer disease and we must do these things gradually.”

Mr Cook reiterated WA needed to see consistently low infection numbers in other states before the McGowan government would allow interstate travel to resume.

“We really need to undertake an all or nothing approach to this,” he said.

“We’re all eager to bring the nation back together, but we have to make sure that the hard borders continue to do what they’ve always intended to do, which is to keep Western Australians safe.”

Premier Mark McGowan likened NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to a bully for calling on states to scrap travel restrictions.

“It’s odd. NSW is saying don’t catch public transport in Sydney … yet they’re saying why can’t NSW people fly to WA? The message is totally inconsistent,” Mr McGowan said.

“We’re not going to give in to that sort of bullying by the NSW premier or anyone else.”

Mr Cook said while he understood people were feeling more confident about further opening intrastate borders to boost the economy, it was important to be cautious to avoid an outbreak of infections in vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, a $900,000 revamp of the emergency department at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital has been completed, including a negative pressure isolation room for suspected infectious patients.

It emerged this week that the City of Perth was considering dumping its Skyworks show – the biggest Australia Day fireworks event in the country – as well as nativity and New Year’s Eve events due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The premier and health minister both labelled the move premature, and now the city has requested a further report before making a decision in June.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

rugby league

Eels learn from 2018 in dream NRL draw

Parramatta have been handed a dream NRL draw but know too well from their wooden-spoon year of 2018 that they can't afford to buy into the hype.

soccer

Soccer's golden generation desire change

Australia's 'golden generation' of soccer stars has united in a passionate plea to change the way the sport is managed in the country.

soccer

FFA seeks hub to complete A-League season

The remainder of the A-League season increasingly looks set to be completed in a tournament-style format in a hub located in NSW, Victoria or Queensland.

Australian rules football

Eagles want more AFL quarantine details

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says the club is yet to determine who will travel to the Gold Coast with players seeking further details from the AFL.

news

trade agreements

China iron ore rules won't harm: minister

Mineral exports have joined a growing list of potential problem areas between Australia and China, but the government remains positive about the relationship.

sport

Australian rules football

Jack Steven 'victim' in AFL mystery: Scott

Geelong coach Chris Scott expects Jack Steven back at the AFL club within days after being discharged from hospital following a mysterious stab wound.

world

virus diseases

WHO reports most new virus cases in a day

The World Health Organisation has recorded 106,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide in the last 24 hours - the most in a single day yet.