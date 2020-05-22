Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria police has had thousands of calls about neighbours not complying with lockdown measures. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Locked-down Victorians swamp police line

By Ulises Izquierdo

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 12:25:02

Confined at home due to coronavirus, Victorians looked through their window and dobbed in their neighbours.

Calls to the Victorian police assistance line almost doubled after lockdown directives came in, Police Minister Lisa Neville said on Thursday.

They jumped from 61,000 in February to 102,000 in April, forcing police to bring in 18 Australian Defence Force staff to assist with demand that had pushed waiting times up to eight minutes.

“I don’t think we understood what an important role it would play and how committed Victorians were to ensuring that people followed the advice,” Minister Neville said.

This substantial partnership with the community translated into 21,000 calls about mass gatherings, 5000 calls about businesses operating inappropriately and about 39,000 calls about self isolation breaches, Ms Neville said.

Since restrictions started relaxing, calls have also decreased to 70,000 until May 20.

Ms Neville urged Victorians to continue following health advice while police still enforce health directions.

The eagerness to make sure people were adhering to the guidelines showed people were doing the right thing and holding others to account, Deputy Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.

“It’s about saving lives, it’s about stopping people being put at risk. So we absolutely welcome people ringing up (the) police assistance line,” he said.

The fact Victorians had to stay at home, Mr Patton said, also helped decrease crime.

The reduction in residential and commercial burglaries in April, among other crimes, marked the lowest daily average of offences of any month since June 2014.

Police initially forecast an increase in commercial burglaries, but were pleased to see significant reductions.

Mr Patton partly attributed it to Protective Security Officers being re-assigned from under-used train stations to night and afternoon shifts elsewhere.

Ms Neville said the call on moving PSOs out of the transport system into the places like empty commercial buildings had been “a huge success”, and hoped legislation to provide them more designated areas will be discussed in parliament in June.

VICTORIAN CRIME DURING CORONAVIRUS

CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS CHECKS
* 50,184 police checks since March 23 

* 5719 fines issued

* 967 checks done and three fines issued to Wednesday morning

* More than 16,000 total checks of businesses

* More than 11,000 total checks at populous public places

* More than 8000 total checks on homes

POLICE ASSISTANCE PHONE LINE

* 70,000 calls so far in May

* 61,000 calls in February

* 69,000 calls in March

* Peaked to 102,000 phone calls in April

* About 21,000 calls related to mass gatherings

* About 5000 for businesses not operating appropriately

* About 39,000 calls for stay at home directions breaches

SOURCE: Victoria Police

