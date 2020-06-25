Rebels brace for two-week Super hub

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Rebels have scoffed at talks of a Super Rugby boycott as they head for a quarantine hub. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Rebels brace for two-week Super hub

By Murray Wenzel

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 17:06:39

Melbourne Rebels boss Baden Stephenson has doused any suggestion of a Super Rugby boycott from his players, guaranteeing they are all locked in for what could be more than a fortnight away from home to relaunch the season.

The Rebels will relocate to Canberra on Friday to ensure player safety after a surge in COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

They will play the Brumbies on July 4 as part of the new five-team Super Rugby AU and were set to return home to host the Queensland Reds on July 10.

That clash is instead likely to take place in Sydney or Canberra, with Rugby Australia to work with broadcasters and respective health authorities in the next 48 hours and settle on a plan.

Stephenson says the playing group are comfortable with that, denying reports that some were considering staying put in Melbourne as the latest round of pay negotiations played out.

Currently on an average 60 per cent pay cut, players were reportedly unhappy to be asked to take a revised 40 per cent hit for the remainder of the year now that a broadcast deal had been struck.

Rugby Australia recently made 47 full-time employees redundant, with those remaining on reduced hours or pay and the rest returning in October on 95 per cent of their normal wage.

Executives, including new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie, however will take 30 per cent cuts for the remainder of the year, reports indicating players would be comfortable with a similar sacrifice.

Rugby Australia had not been advised of proposed strike action from the Rugby Union Players’ Association though, Stephenson confident talks had been constructive on Thursday but annoyed by the insinuations of the claim.

“Our leaders (captain) Dane Haylett-Petty and (RUPA representative) Matt Toomua have been really strong leaders throughout this,” the CEO told AAP.

“They speak transparently to our executive and (coach) Dave Wessels rang them last night to ask if there were any challenges and issues and both said there was never any communication (of a boycott).

“I was a little bit disappointed about how the perception of that comment may have made our players look.

“They’re super excited to get back playing and I think a positive outcome will come from the negotiations.”

The Rebels will train out of the Australian Defence Force facilities in Canberra, while Stephenson said he would also draw on his local knowledge after a long stint as head coach of the Tuggeranong Vikings that began more than 20 years ago.

