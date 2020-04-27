Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rebels coach David Wessels says it's a challenge to keep players physically and mentally sharp. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

By Melissa Woods

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 19:57:47

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Melbourne Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his Super Rugby team are hanging out for a play date and will need three weeks training once they get the green light.

The Rebels, like the other Australian sides, are waiting for RA to declare a start date for some kind of competition, with early July mooted.

With international borders, apart from New Zealand, likely to be closed for many more months, RA is believed to be looking at a domestic competition to replace Super Rugby, followed by finals against New Zealand teams.

That may or may not include the Sunwolves, who are a part of the Australian conference.

“My hope is that we get playing sooner rather than later and that it starts out as a domestic comp and then hopefully we can play some inter-conference finals at the end of that,” Wessels said.

“They are in contact with the relevant health authorities and are being very much guided by that.”

RA’s seven-man return to play committee, which includes Rebels chief executive Baden Stephenson representing Australian sides, and Rebels and Wallabies playmaker Matt Toomua the voice for players, was due to meet Monday but had talks delayed due to the current machinations at headquarters.

New board member Peter Wiggs met with representatives from the Wallabies captains’ cohort, who signed a petition last week calling for change at the top, with RA boss Raelene Castle later falling on her sword.

Represented by Phil Kearns and Nick Farr-Jones, the ex-Test captains outlined their proposals for how to rebuild the struggling code.

There were also talks Monday between the RA board on a timeline for a replacement for Castle and interim chair Paul McLean’s departure.

Away from the politics, Wessels said he was doing his best to keep his players connected and ready for action.

“Keeping guys mentally and physically ticking over is probably the key thing,” Wessels said.

“We still have daily meetings online to connect with each other and they also have structured running programs and weights programs the guys try to adhere to.”

He felt his team would need a few weeks training together before any competition started.

“Because it is a contact sport you want, from a duty of care perspective, as a minimum you need three weeks lead-in just to make sure guys are safe,” Wessels said.

“Having said that, everybody just really wants to play and get going again; there’s a real merit in trying to do that as soon as we can.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

rugby league

Police fine repentant Mitchell, Addo-Carr

Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been fined by police with an investigation launched into an alleged firearms breach and the NRL looking at the matter.

soccer

Viduka among Australian soccer think tank

Mark Viduka is on a newly-formed 11-member panel charged with forming ideas about Australia's soccer future.

cricket

Paine: Aussie cricketers won't be greedy

Test captain Tim Paine says Australia's cricketers won't be greedy as they await more financial information from Cricket Australia prior to a possible pay cut.

news

virus diseases

'Permanent' change to habits to stop virus

Australia's chief medical officer says people will have to permanently change their behaviour to keep the coronavirus contained.

sport

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

world

virus diseases

UK PM: too risky to relax virus lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked Britons for abiding by the coronavirus lockdown but says it's too risky to relax it yet.