Recipe searches surge amid isolation

MOST GOOGLED RECIPES:
* Chicken
* Bread
* Cake
* Pancakes
* Banana bread
* Pasta
HOW PEOPLE GOOGLE RECIPES:
* How to make (food)
* (food) recipe
* Easy (food) recipe
* Healthy (food) recipe
* Basic (food) recipe
TIPS TO EAT BETTER DURING SELF ISOLATION:
* Eat at specific meal times
* Don’t eat in front of screens
* Don’t eat out of boredom – question if you’re hungry or not
* Drink more water
TIPS TO MAKE BAKING PRODUCTS MORE NUTRITIOUS:
* Add fruits or vegetables, like carrot or zucchini, to mixtures
* Reduce the amount of sugar
* Use wholemeal flour instead of white flour
* Add oat bran to treats, savoury baked goods and casseroles
WHAT TO EAT TO MAINTAIN A BALANCED DIET:
* Fruits and vegetables
* Proteins (lean meats, poultry, fish, legumes, nuts, eggs)
* Healthy fats and oils (avocado, chia seeds, extra virgin olive oil)
* Whole grains (barley, brown rice, buckwheat, oatmeal, popcorn)
* Dairy products