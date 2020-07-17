Record daily virus cases in Tokyo

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tokyo has recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Record daily virus cases in Tokyo

By AAP

July 17, 2020

2020-07-17 19:31:52

Tokyo has recorded the highest daily number of new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, the city administration says.

In the last 24 hours, 286 new infections were registered in the Japanese capital, according to TV broadcaster NHK on Thursday, stoking fears of a second wave.

The number of cases has been rising since the government lifted the state of emergency on May 25. The virus seemed contained at the time.

Tokyo’s night clubs are reportedly one of the main sources of the renewed spread, as well as clusters in theatres, offices and care facilities.

With people worried about the infections spreading from Tokyo to the rest of the country, resistance against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s support package for Japan’s battered tourism industry is mounting.

The so-called “Go To” program is to start on July 22, financing up to half of traveller’s costs, including transport and accommodation.

Critics called for a review of the program. Tokyo’s Governor Yuriko Koike said it could contribute to spread and put an additional strain on the health system.

Abe said on Thursday he would consult with experts to get the initiative started in a secure way, hoping that Japanese people would travel and spend money to stimulate the economy.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,700 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Japan and around 1000 people have died, according to the NHK report.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

rugby league

Manly expect Fonua-Blake won't play in QLD

Manly coach Des Hasler is not expecting Addin Fonua-Blake to return from suspension next week given he cannot travel to Queensland without the flu jab.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

news

virus diseases

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

world

virus diseases

Tourists restricted as new spikes emerge

Restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of some countries as global coronavirus infections rise to more than than 13.5 million.