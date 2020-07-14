Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The biggest rises in COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours were recorded in the US, Brazil and India. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

By Lisa Shumaker

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 03:39:02

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report on Sunday.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10.

Deaths remained steady at about 5000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.

In the US, Florida reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in any part of the country since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15,000 infections.

The US as a whole has registered about 60,000 new cases a day for the last four days in a row.

India registered a record surge of 28,637 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Local authorities announced a week-long lockdown beginning on Tuesday in the key southern technology hub of Bangalore, where the offices of top tech companies like Microsoft, Apple and Amazon are located.

South Africa has reported more than 10,000 new daily cases for several days in a row, including 13,497 new infections announced on Saturday night.

Romania announced a record-high number of infections on Saturday, with 698, while 456 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Bulgarian authorities reintroduced restrictions lifted a few weeks ago because of a new surge in cases, with indoor facilities at nightclubs and discos ordered to close and wedding and baptisms limited to 30 people while sporting events can be held only without spectators.

Albania has recorded a significant increase in infections since mid-May, when it eased lockdown measures.

The Balkan country reported 93 new cases, more than twice as many as the highest daily figures in March and April, and the health ministry called the situation at the main infectious disease hospital “grave”.

Latest sport

tennis

Stosur becomes a mother to baby girl

Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur has revealed she is now a mum after her partner Liz Astling gave birth to a baby girl last month.

rugby league

Pay set to quit NRL's Bulldogs: report

Dean Pay is set to quit as Canterbury coach on Tuesday, ending months of speculation over his future.

Australian rules football

Sidebottom sorry, commits to charity work

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom will undertake charity work following the biosecurity-busting drinking session that saw him banned by the AFL for four matches.

Australian rules football

Bombers to contest Shiel's AFL ban

Essendon star Dylan Shiel will contest his two-match suspension for a bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor when he appeals to the AFL tribunal on Tuesday.

rugby league

NRL consult experts over COVID-19 scares

The NRL will consult with COVID-19 experts after Penrith's Charlie Staines, Canterbury's Jake Averillo and Parramatta rookie Stefano Utoikamanu were isolated.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW pub rules tighten after virus outbreak

Pubs will have to operate under stricter rules to be introduced by the NSW government after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were linked to a Sydney pub outbreak.

sport

tennis

Stosur becomes a mother to baby girl

Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur has revealed she is now a mum after her partner Liz Astling gave birth to a baby girl last month.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.