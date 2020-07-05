Record daily increase of global COVID-19

The World Health Organisation has reported an increase of 212,326 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, a global daily record.

The WHO reported on Saturday more than 10.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 523,011 deaths – including 5134 in the last 234 hours – related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The biggest increase on Saturday was in the Americas with 129,772 new cases, according to the WHO. In the region 3392 people died in the 24-hour period.

Almost half of the new cases were recorded in the United States and Brazil, with respectively 53,213 and 48,105 new infections.

The southeast Asia region had the second highest number of new cases, at 27,947, and 534 deaths over the past day, the WHO said in its daily report.

Meanwhile a Reuters tally says more than 11.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the virus globally and 526,088​ have died.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.