Record rise in global COVID-19 cases: WHO

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report by the body.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28.

Deaths remained steady on Saturday at about 5000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 500,000 people in seven months.

The spike in COVID-19 cases cast a pall over Independence Day celebrations in the US on Saturday, with officials and health authorities warning people to take precautions or simply stay home.

The US has more than 2.8 million confirmed cases, about a quarter of worldwide infections, and Florida reported a new daily high of 11,445 confirmed infections on Saturday.

In Britain on Saturday, some signs of normalcy returned with pubs and barbers re-opening for the first time in months.

But other countries continued to report record highs in new confirmed cases, including South Africa and India.

In Australia and northeast Spain, authorities ordered lockdowns for specific counties or communities aimed at stomping out increases in cases.

Meanwhile, a special French court has ordered an investigation of three current or former government ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The investigation stems from complaints filed in the Court of Justice of the Republic targeting former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who resigned on Friday, and the current and previous French health ministers.

WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said “we need to put up a fight now” during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic rather than focusing on when a second wave might come.

Ryan said the world will be much better at fighting a second wave if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.

WHO officials emphasised mask-wearing, social distancing and hygiene by individuals, along with contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus.

They said governments and individuals should contour their policies and behaviour based on the outbreak’s status in their countries.

Ryan said the world was experiencing a “second peak in the first wave” – a situation in which the virus hasn’t been suppressed enough to quell transmission to end the first one.