Record rise in global COVID-19 cases: WHO

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A surge in coronavirus cases has overshadowed Independence Day celebrations in the United States. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Record rise in global COVID-19 cases: WHO

By Lisa Shumaker

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 05:10:28

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report by the body.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28.

Deaths remained steady on Saturday at about 5000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 500,000 people in seven months.

The spike in COVID-19 cases cast a pall over Independence Day celebrations in the US on Saturday, with officials and health authorities warning people to take precautions or simply stay home.

The US has more than 2.8 million confirmed cases, about a quarter of worldwide infections, and Florida reported a new daily high of 11,445 confirmed infections on Saturday.

In Britain on Saturday, some signs of normalcy returned with pubs and barbers re-opening for the first time in months.

But other countries continued to report record highs in new confirmed cases, including South Africa and India.

In Australia and northeast Spain, authorities ordered lockdowns for specific counties or communities aimed at stomping out increases in cases.

Meanwhile, a special French court has ordered an investigation of three current or former government ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The investigation stems from complaints filed in the Court of Justice of the Republic targeting former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who resigned on Friday, and the current and previous French health ministers.

WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said “we need to put up a fight now” during a peak in the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic rather than focusing on when a second wave might come.

Ryan said the world will be much better at fighting a second wave if people can learn the lessons of fighting the first wave.

WHO officials emphasised mask-wearing, social distancing and hygiene by individuals, along with contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health authorities as key strategies to fight the virus.

They said governments and individuals should contour their policies and behaviour based on the outbreak’s status in their countries.

Ryan said the world was experiencing a “second peak in the first wave” – a situation in which the virus hasn’t been suppressed enough to quell transmission to end the first one.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

rugby league

Cleary and co win fiery battle over Tigers

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers, in a fiery NRL game that extended from the playing field and into the stands and coaching box.

Australian rules football

Bruce stars in Dogs' big AFL win over Roos

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce has kicked six goals as the Western Bulldogs took North Melbourne to the cleaners in a big AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

Australian rules football

Lions roll on in AFL as Port fade at Gabba

Brisbane have kicked six goals in a brilliant second quarter for their fourth-straight AFL win - a 37-point Gabba victory over ladder leaders Port Adelaide.

rugby union

Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

The Brumbies have kicked off their Super Rugby AU campaign with an impressive win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

news

politics

Eden-Monaro down to pre-poll preferences

A slow count of pre-poll votes in the Eden-Monaro by-election means it is too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain or Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs.

sport

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.