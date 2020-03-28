Discover Australian Associated Press

Applications for unemployment benefits have surged in the US since the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Record US jobless rates amid coronavirus

By AAP

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 00:57:44

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits has shot to a record of more than three million as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic grind the country to a halt.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 3.28 million last week from a revised 282,000 the previous week, eclipsing the previous record of 695,000 set in 1982, the US Labor Department said on Thursday. 

Economists had forecast claims would rise to one million, but estimates had ranged to as high as four million.

The jobless blowout was announced shortly after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told NBC the US “may well be in recession”, but progress in controlling the spread of the coronavirus will dictate when the economy can fully reopen. 

His remarks were an unusual acknowledgement by a Fed chair that the economy may be contracting even before data confirms it.

