Record virus spike in six US states

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US states are having coronavirus spikes as venues such as this gambling lounge reopen for business. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Record virus spike in six US states

By Lisa Shumaker and Brendan O'Brien

June 18, 2020

2020-06-18 09:56:03

New coronavirus infections have hit record highs in six US states, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week as most states moved forward with reopening their economies.

Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas all reported record increases in new cases on Tuesday after recording all-time highs last week.

Nevada also reported its highest single-day tally of new cases on Tuesday, up from a previous high on May 23. Hospitalisations are also rising or are at record highs.

At Arizona’s Tucson Medical Center on Monday, just a single intensive care unit (ICU) bed designated for COVID-19 patients was available, with the other 19 beds filled, a hospital representative said.

Health officials in many states attribute the spike to businesses reopening and Memorial Day weekend gatherings in late May.

Many states are also bracing for a possible increase in cases stemming from tens of thousands of people protesting to end racial injustice and police brutality for the past three weeks.

In Oregon, health officials are trying to contain an outbreak of over 200 new cases in Union County linked to the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church.

The Oregonian newspaper reported that a video on the church’s Facebook page on May 24 showed hundreds of people standing close together singing. Large gatherings were not permitting under the state’s reopening plan at that time. 

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the record number of new cases is due to more testing. Hospitalisations – a metric not linked to increased testing – also hit a record high. But the state has nearly 15,000 hospital beds available, Abbott said.

For the week ended June 14, testing increased over 30 per cent but the positive rate held steady at 7 per cent, a Reuters analysis showed.

Texas tested 674 out of every 100,000 residents last week, while about half of the 50 states tested at least 1000 out of every 100,000 residents. New York led the nation, testing 2245 out of every 100,000 residents, according to the analysis.

The top Texas health official, John Hellerstedt, said the increase was manageable but the situation could change.

“The possibility that things could flare up again and produce a resurgence of COVID-19,” which would stress the state’s healthcare system “is still very real,” Hellerstedt said.

Across the US, 17 states saw new cases rise last week, according to a Reuters analysis.

In Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump plans to hold an indoor campaign rally on Saturday, new cases rose 68 per cent.

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said officials were considering other, possibly outdoor, venues for the Tulsa event. The virus spreads far more efficiently in enclosed spaces.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma health officials urged anyone attending the rally to get tested for the coronavirus before arriving and then to self-isolate following the event and get tested again.

The health commissioner urged those over 65 or at higher risk of coronavirus-related complications to stay home.

More than 2.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States and over 116,000 have died from COVID-19, by far the most in the world.

Latest sport

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

Australian rules football

Tigers look for more goals without Dusty

Richmond, who will miss Dustin Martin for Thursday's clash with the Hawks, have been working on their offensive output after the dour AFL draw with Collingwood.

Australian rules football

Tigers lose Dusty, O'Meara boosts Hawks

Richmond will be without superstar midfielder Dustin Martin for Thursday night's AFL clash at the MCG with Hawthorn, for whom Jaeger O'Meara returns.

news

politics

Hutchinson should resign as leader: Dutton

Queensland LNP president David Hutchinson has resigned as a consultant for a political rival but that hasn't stopped senior MPs calling for him to step down.

sport

rugby league

James Graham requests Dragons NRL release

James Graham has requested an early release from St George Illawarra to return home and play in the English Super League.

world

virus diseases

Rest of world wary of new Beijing outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak in China's capital Beijing poses a reminder to the rest of the world about how tenacious the virus is.