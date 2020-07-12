Economy needs more than a few tweaks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Business warns the economy needs more work to get people back to work. Image by Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Economy needs more than a few tweaks

By Colin Brinsden

July 12, 2020

2020-07-12 10:16:25

A leading business group says it’s naive to believe a few adjustments to the economy will help Australia recover from the coronavirus pandemic and get people back into jobs.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott says the economy needs to be opened up, businesses need to invest and governments will need to stimulate through infrastructure spending, tax cuts and the extension of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker arrangements.

She also against the closing of borders to try and contain the virus, such as Victoria’s attempt to prevent an outbreak spreading.

“The one extreme measure to the other, stop- start, is going to sap confidence,” it’s going to cost jobs, that’s the last thing we should be doing,” she told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“We cannot eliminate this (virus) without a vaccine, we are a long way from that, we have to live with it therefore we have to get the systems right to manage these local outbreaks,”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth believes a vaccine won’t be available for potentially 18 to 24 months, but given so much effort is going into finding one, he is hopeful one will be found.

Ms Westacott was encouraged that Morrison government has promised the coronavirus welfare measures JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments would taper off rather than be cut off in September.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said if the government was providing future support, they needed to outline now what that would look like.

Treasury conducted a review of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment which was handed to the government in late June.

However, its findings won’t be revealed until Treasurer Josh Frydenberg until July 23 when he hands down an economic statement.

“The prime minister has had the report since June, what’s he waiting for,” Mr Albanese told Sunday Agenda.

“This is a prime minister that has been big on announcements and on marketing all those announcements.”

Ms Westacott believes some two million people will be looking for jobs in the next two years.

But unlike the post-global financial crisis period, China is not growing at the same pace that helped to lift the Australian economy and there isn’t the same population growth domestically.

“Anyone who thinks that simply a few adjustments here and there is going to do that task is pretty naive,” Ms Westacott said.

Latest news

politics

Economy needs more than a few tweaks

Business Council boss Jennifer Westacott says the economic recovery is going to need more than a few tweaks to get people back into work.

epidemic and plague

Eight workers at Vic hospital have virus

Eight healthcare workers at a Melbourne hospital have tested positive to COVID-19, but it's believed five of them were infected through the community.

health

Sydney pub coronavirus cluster now five

Five people are now linked to a coronavirus cluster at a Sydney pub after a patron passed the virus on to three in his household, as locals queue to be tested.

epidemic and plague

Vic premier urges compliance as cases rise

The premier has urged Victorians not to flout lockdown rules, as the state recorded 216 new coronavirus cases, but there's hope the numbers are plateauing.

emergency incident

NSW teen dies after suspected shark attack

A 15-year-old boy has died after suffering serious leg injuries in a suspected shark attack while surfing north of Coffs Harbour, closing several beaches.

news

epidemic and plague

Eight workers at Vic hospital have virus

Eight healthcare workers at a Melbourne hospital have tested positive to COVID-19, but it's believed five of them were infected through the community.

sport

cricket

Paine reveals struggle with stalled career

Tim Paine has revealed how he lost sleep, confidence and his love for playing cricket as his career stalled during his seven-year gap between Test appearances.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases surge in South Africa, India

A surge in coronavirus cases is causing difficulties for public hospitals in India and South Africa.