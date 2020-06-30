Red light could improve over-40s’ eyesight

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cells in the eye's retina begin to deteriorate about 40 years of age. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Red light could improve over-40s’ eyesight

By Nilima Marshall

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 09:18:28

A small LED torch that emits deep red light and costs just STG12 ($A22) to make could help improve declining eyesight, scientists have said.

A study by University College London, involving a small sample size of 24 people, has shown that staring at long wavelength light for three minutes every day can “significantly improve vision” in those aged 40 and above.

Scientists believe the discovery, published in the Journals of Gerontology, could pave the way for new eye therapies that are affordable and can be done by the patient at home.

Cells in the eye’s retina begin to deteriorate about 40 years of age.

According to the researchers, the pace of this ageing is caused partly by a decline in the cell’s mitochondria, whose role is to produce energy and boost cell function.

Lead author Professor Glen Jeffery, of the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, said: “As you age, your visual system declines significantly, particularly once over 40.

“To try to stem or reverse this decline, we sought to reboot the retina’s ageing cells with short bursts of long-wave light.”

The researchers recruited 24 people, aged between 28 and 72, who had no ocular disease to take part in their study.

The participants were given special LED torches to take home and were asked to gaze into its deep red 670nm light beam for three minutes a day for two weeks.

They were then retested for colour vision as well as for vision at low light levels.

The ability to detect colours improved by up to 20 per cent in some people aged about 40 and over, the researchers said.

The ability to see in low light also improved significantly within the same age group, they said, although the improvements were not as dramatic as the gains seen in colour vision.

The effect was not seen in younger individuals who were aged below 40.

“The technology is simple and very safe, using a deep red light of a specific wavelength, that is absorbed by mitochondria in the retina that supply energy for cellular function,” Prof Jeffery said.

“Our devices cost about STG12 to make so the technology is highly accessible to members of the public.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

Australian rules football

McKenna free for AFL return despite breach

Essendon defender Conor McKenna is out of quarantine and free to play against Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.

rugby league

Storm could spend months in Queensland

Melbourne's timely escape to the Sunshine Coast has helped the NRL avoid the chaos enveloping other codes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Victoria.

Australian rules football

Sporting fixtures thrown into chaos again

The AFL will be the competition hardest hit by the Queensland Government's tough new coronavirus protocols given there are 10 teams based in Melbourne.

soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler's time at the A-League club was over.

news

politics (general)

Stay at home if you're infected: deputy PM

The deputy prime minister has warned against turning coronavirus outbreaks into interstate rivalries as Melbourne grapples with growing infections.

sport

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus surges in US, states shut down again

Arizona is the latest US state reversing its reopening plans, Leicester in the UK is in lockdown and India has had another record day of coronavirus infections.