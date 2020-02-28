Red pandas are two separate species: study

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A study shows red pandas are divided into two distinct species. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Red pandas are two separate species: study

By Will Dunham

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 15:11:23

Red pandas, the bushy-tailed and russet-furred bamboo munchers of Asia’s high forests, are not a single species but rather two distinct ones, according to the most comprehensive genetic study to date on these endangered mammals.

Scientists said on Wednesday they found substantial divergences between the two species – Chinese red pandas and Himalayan red pandas – in three genetic markers in an analysis of DNA from 65 of the animals.

The recognition of the existence of two separate species could help guide conservation efforts for a mammal adored by many people even as its numbers dwindle in the wild, they added.

Chinese red pandas are found in northern Myanmar as well as southeastern Tibet, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in China, while Himalayan red pandas are native to Nepal, India, Bhutan and southern Tibet in China, the researchers said.

International experts have estimated a total population of roughly 10,000 red pandas in the wild.

“To conserve the genetic uniqueness of the two species, we should avoid their interbreeding in captivity,” said Chinese Academy of Sciences conservation biologist Yibo Hu, who along with colleague Fuwen Wei led the study published in the journal Science Advances. “Interbreeding between species may harm the genetic adaptations already established for their local habitat environment.”

Scientists previously recognised red pandas as divided into two subspecies. While it had been proposed that these were separate species, the new study was the first to provide the genetic data necessary to allow such a judgment.

The Himalayan red panda is the scarcer of the two and needs urgent protection because of low genetic diversity and small population size, Wu said. The Yalu Zangbu River most likely marks the geographical boundary separating the two species, not the Nujiang River as previously believed, Wu added.

The two species also differ in colouration and skull shape.

“The Himalayan red panda has more white on the face, while the face coat colour of the Chinese red panda is redder with less white on it. The tail rings of the Chinese red panda are more distinct than those of the Himalayan red panda, with the dark rings being more dark red and the pale rings being more whitish,” Hu said.

Slightly bigger than a domestic cat, red pandas have thick fur, a short snout and pointed ears, spending much of their life in trees and dining mostly on bamboo. Major threats to red pandas include deforestation and degradation of their habitat due to human development.

Despite similar names, red pandas and giant pandas are not closely related. Giant pandas are one of the world’s eight bear species.

Red pandas, with no close living relatives, are sometimes called living fossils as the only remaining member of the Ailuridae mammalian family. They are probably most closely related to a group that includes weasels, raccoons and skunks.

Latest sport

rugby league

Ofahengaue ban means blooding baby Broncos

Brisbane to bring in youngsters after forward Joe Ofahengaue was stood down for the first two rounds following an alcohol-related charge.

sport

Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

Australian cyclists are among a group being tested for the coronavirus as soccer and rugby become the latest sports affected by the outbreak.

cricket

Perry no certainty to face NZ in T20 WCup

Ellyse Perry is in doubt to play in Australia's sudden-death women's Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand due to a sore hip.

rugby union

Super Rugby games relocated to Australia

Two Super Rugby games have been relocated from Japan to Australia with the Sunwolves now facing the Brumbies in Wollongong and Crusaders in Brisbane.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus no distraction for Chalmers

Australia's Olympic swimming champion Kyle Chalmers says the coronavirus isn't distracting him from preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

news

politics

Market virus slump adds to summer of hell

Australian shares suffered another steep sell-off as concerns surrounding the coronavirus mounted, potentially further undermining the economic outlook.

sport

rugby league

Ofahengaue ban means blooding baby Broncos

Brisbane to bring in youngsters after forward Joe Ofahengaue was stood down for the first two rounds following an alcohol-related charge.

world

epidemic and plague

World prepares for coronavirus pandemic

WHO is warning nations across the world to prepare for COVID-19 as markets tumble and authorities scramble to contain the outbreak