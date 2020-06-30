Redress scheme holdouts to be revealed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Social Services Minister Anne Ruston will name institutions that haven't joined the redress scheme. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Redress scheme holdouts to be revealed

By Megan Neil

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 18:28:28

The federal government hopes financial sanctions will convince institutions that have refused to join the national child abuse redress scheme to change their minds.

The non-participating institutions will be named and shamed on Wednesday when Social Services Minister Anne Ruston announces what action the government will take.

Senator Ruston said a small number of institutions had refused to join the scheme by the June 30 deadline.

“We will be naming those institutions and taking further action to make sure that they understand how really serious the federal government is about making sure that people who have a history of working with children are doing the right thing,” she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he will stop further public funding for organisations that failed to sign up by the June 30 deadline and warned their charitable status and tax concessions are also at risk.

Senator Ruston said the federal government had a number of tax-related and financial levers to pull, and the states would also discuss possible measures at a meeting on July 8.

The Victorian government has threatened to cut off state funding for organisations that don’t join the scheme.

Federal Labor’s social services spokeswoman Linda Burney on Tuesday said more than 100 institutions had not signed up.

“This is deeply concerning because people who have claims against those organisations that have not signed up cannot have their redress finalised,” she said.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses has refused to sign up, saying it does not have the institutional settings of other faith-based institutions that the redress scheme is designed to cover.

Knowmore principal lawyer Anna Swain expected Wednesday’s announcement would be distressing for many people who miss out on the chance to get compensation and acknowledgement from the institution responsible for their childhood sexual abuse.

Ms Swain said some survivors whose abuse involved multiple institutions had already felt they had no option but to sever their redress application, proceeding with only the participating organisation.

“That’s been incredibly disappointing for people who feel they’ve had no choice because of ill-health or age, that ‘I will just have to accept I’ve been forced into a corner and I will never get the acknowledgement from the institution that hasn’t joined’.”

Ms Swain called on the states to declare they would step up as the funder of last resort where an institution no longer existed but the survivor was under the care of the state when they were sexually abused.

Religious, community, charity, education and sporting organisations were given two years to join the scheme, and had to at least provide a written commitment to do so by June 30.

Latest news

health

Vic to lockdown suburbs to contain virus

Victoria is taking the extraordinary step of sending residents of 36 suburbs back into lockdown in a bid to contain a spike in new cases of coronavirus.

health

Vic virus hotspots bound for lockdown

The Victorian government is sending 36 suburbs considered coronavirus hotspots back into lockdown after two weeks of double-digit increases in new cases.

virus diseases

Victoria virus hot spots put into lockdown

Coronavirus hot spots in Melbourne's inner north and west suburbs will be put into lockdown and international flights will be diverted away from Victoria.

inquiry

Frustration over bushfire warnings, apps

The bushfires royal commission will examine differences between the NSW and Victorian emergency apps, which caused confusion for people living near the border.

crime, law and justice

Redress scheme holdouts to be revealed

The federal government will reveal the institutions that have failed to join the national child abuse redress scheme and what action it will take against them.

news

health

Vic to lockdown suburbs to contain virus

Victoria is taking the extraordinary step of sending residents of 36 suburbs back into lockdown in a bid to contain a spike in new cases of coronavirus.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios brands Boris Becker a 'doughnut'

Nick Kyrgios's public condemning of Alexander Zverev's partying while pledging to self-isolate has not gone down well with German tennis great Boris Becker.

world

politics

China passes sweeping H.Kong security law

Beijing has unveiled national security legislation for Hong Kong, promising to punish the crimes of secession and subversion with up to life in prison.