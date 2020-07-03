Reds end drought in nervy Super relaunch

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Reds have beaten the Waratahs 32-26 in a tight Super Rugby AU opener in Brisbane. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Reds end drought in nervy Super relaunch

By Murray Wenzel

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 21:01:17

Queensland Reds have ended an 11-game losing streak against the NSW Waratahs, defying a second-half comeback to win 32-26 in Super Rugby AU’s Friday night launch.

The Reds cruised to a 19-7 lead but suddenly looked like the team that hadn’t beaten their border rivals in seven years.

Crushed in scrums and without the sin-binned Angus Bell for 10 minutes, the Waratahs still found a way to collect regular points and finished the half behind by just six.

Eight minutes into the second half they led by four when Jack Maddocks streamed on to a Lachie Swinton pass and through a gaping hole.

Harry Wilson sniffed out a five-pointer in reply though, before Taniela Tupou was sent to the bin for taking out a kicker for the second time.

NSW half Will Harrison drilled an equaliser for the visitors but James O’Connor stepped up with a penalty of his own with three minutes to play.

The No.10 then repeated the dose on the buzzer to seal a four tries to two victory in front of 5590 fans.

Liam Wright and Fraser McReight combined well in their first start together in the backrow, while No.8 Wilson continued his strong pre-shutdown form.

Wright scored first and thought he had a second when he ran around the ruck to plant a loose ball in front of a sleeping Waratahs defence.

It was deemed offside though, as was a Tupou effort moments earlier as the Reds threatened to run away with the clash.

Tate McDermott darted in from a quick tap, while Filipo Daugunu crossed in the corner and Harry Johnson-Holmes burrowed over for the Waratahs’ first-half try.

The visitors gave away 18 penalties to the Reds’ nine, with tougher policing of the ruck and the novel 50-22 or 22-50 kicking rules both impacting play. 

Latest sport

rugby union

Reds end drought in nervy Super relaunch

Queensland Reds have ended an 11-game losing run against NSW Waratahs, overcoming a second-half fightback to win by six points.

rugby league

Holmes to make NRL return for Cowboys

Valentine Holmes will return from an ankle injury against Parramatta, after travelling with North Queensland to Sydney on Friday.

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland, with the league saying "everyone has to shoulder the load".

soccer

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

Western United have received a boost ahead of the A-League season restart with captain Alessandro Diamanti signing a two-year contract extension.

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by notching up an 18-point win over slow-starting Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

news

inquiry

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

Australia's volunteer firefighters are happy to be described as heroes, but what they really want is to be respected for their experience and professionalism.

sport

rugby league

Holmes to make NRL return for Cowboys

Valentine Holmes will return from an ankle injury against Parramatta, after travelling with North Queensland to Sydney on Friday.

world

politics

Jean Castex named as new French PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex as the country's new prime minister.